Investor’s Watch List – Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TCK), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

On Tuesday, Shares of Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), lost -0.71% to $8.39.

Encana Corporation, latest closing price of $8.39 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Its 52-week range has been $5.50 19.50; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $19.31 achieved on Nov 10, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $5.55 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 16.85% which was maintained at -39.42% in this year.

Encana Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the development, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in plays, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; Clearwater in central and southern Alberta; Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia; Cadomin/Doig in northeast British Columbia; Horn River in northeast British Columbia; and Granite Wash/Doig in northwest Alberta.

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TCK), declined -1.61% to $6.71, during its last trading session.

Teck Resources, has dropped -60.90% from its peak and trades at just 22.98 times forward earnings projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $12.49 a share. The 52-week range is $4.39 17.88. Down -58.19% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $4.22B billion; its shares recently traded at around $6.71. The P/E ratio is 14.60.

Teck Resources Limited explores, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its principal products comprise copper, counting copper concentrates and cathode copper; steelmaking coal; and refined zinc and zinc concentrates.

Finally, Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), ended its last trade with -0.91% loss, and closed at $13.03.

KeyCorp, has $10.88B in market value and its institutional ownership was 82.40%. The company has P/B ratio of 1.06 while its P/S ratio was 4.26. Net profit margin of the company was 34.50% while its operating profit margin was 54.10%. ROE was booked as 8.70% while ROI was 10.50%. Stock volatility was 2.05% and 2.20% for week and month respectively.

KeyCorp. operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.