Hot Stocks in Focus: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

On Thursday, Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), remained unchanged to $4.69.

CNET en Español declared recently that Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure is one of the Top 20 Most Influential Latinos in Technology for 2015. This is the second successive year that Claure made the list.

This years list comprises a group of Latino men and women with a wide range of experience and skills that are leading teams in high-profile companies in Silicon Valley and beyond.

“Being chosen for this year’s list is a great honor for me,” Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said. “My hope is that more and more Hispanics will step up to serve as leaders in technology and pave the way for future generations to pursue big opportunities like the one I have to transform Sprint.”

According to CNET en Español, this year’s list comprises technology professionals who meet the following criteria: origin (Spain or Latin America, or Hispanics working in the U.S.); working in the U.S. or at a company with operations in the country; and those who are in senior positions and involved in decision-making processes or play key creative roles.

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), inclined 0.22% to $74.46, during its last trading session.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expanding its operations in Jurong to produce synthetic lubricants, counting Mobil 1TM, the company’s flagship synthetic engine oil. The expansion will further strengthen the company’s manufacturing capabilities and ability to meet the growing demand for ExxonMobil synthetic products in the Asia Pacific region.

When accomplished in the second half of 2017, the facility will be the only plant in the Asia Pacific producing Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil. The facility will be one of five locations where Mobil 1 is produced.

“Mobil 1 is ExxonMobil’s most advanced synthetic engine oil,” said Bennett Hansen, Asia Pacific lubricant sales director at ExxonMobil. “Adding Singapore to our network of Mobil 1 manufacturing facilities will ensure customers’ needs are met well into the future. The new Singapore facility will employ innovative manufacturing technologies, demonstrating the company’s commitment to bringing premium products and technology to the market.”

The lubricant plant, plannedally located next to ExxonMobil’s manufacturing site in Jurong, adds to the company’s increasing lubricants and specialties production capabilities in Singapore. The company, which has operated in Singapore for more than a century, has continued to grow its integrated refining and petrochemicals manufacturing site. The new production facility is in addition to the company’s recently declared grease manufacturing investment.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, counting olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), inclined 0.89% to $46.69, during its last trading session.

Paychex is planned to release financial results for the fiscal 2016 first quarter ended August 31, 2015 via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, September 30, 2015.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30, 2015 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. This call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.

Finally, Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), ended its last trade with 0.29% gain, and closed at $54.60.

Hovensa LLC, a Caribbean oil refiner co-owned by Hess Corp., faces opposition to its bankruptcy reorganization plans from the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is pressing the company to clean up widespread pollution on the island of St. Croix, according to Bloomberg.

Government lawyers made their opposition clear Thursday at the first court hearing for Hovensa, which filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath overruled the islands’ opening objections to Hovensa’s request for an emergency loan to fund limited operations while the company reorganizes.

She gave the company provisional permission to borrow as much as $10 million. Hovensa will return to court on Oct. 8 to seek to boost its borrowing authority to $40 million. Bloomberg Reports

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway.

