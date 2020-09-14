Hot Stock’s Alert: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

On Tuesday, Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), lost -2.39% to $3.67.

Groupon, latest closing price of $3.67 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Its 52-week range has been $3.17 8.43; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $8.43 achieved on Dec 29, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $3.17 faced on Oct 1, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 7.62% which was maintained at -55.35% in this year.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount worldwide. It also offers deals on products for which it acts as the merchant of record.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), inclined -0.63% to $45.77, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, Energy Transfer Partners, moved on high volume, trading at a volume of 5,225,900 versus its average daily volume of 3.32M shares. At $45.77, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $69.66 recorded on Nov 18, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 6.78% which was maintained at -30.66% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $51.68 and $45.41 as its 50-day moving average.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company’s Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas, in addition to through its ET fuel system and HPL system.

Finally, Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), ended its last trade with -1.72% loss, and closed at $27.97.

GoPro, has dropped -68.03% from its peak and trades at just 13.64 times forward earnings projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $62.77 a share. The 52-week range is $27.07 87.50. Down -67.11% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $3.80B; its shares recently traded at around $27.97. The P/E ratio is 23.82.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts compriseing of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

