Fresh Stocks to Watch For: PPG Industries, (NYSE:PPG), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), salesforce.com, (NYSE:CRM)

On Thursday, Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), gained 1.99% to $99.26. The stock attained the volume of 3.25 million shares.

The board of directors of PPG Industries (PPG) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share, payable Dec. 11 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This marks the company’s 469th consecutive dividend payment. PPG has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The companys Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; sealants, coatings, maintenance cleaners, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; and chemical administration services.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), surged 0.51% to $90.70, during its last trading session.

Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) declared its intention to file a Tender Offer for 100% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of Montupet S.A. (MON), at €71.53 per share in cash, representing a premium of 15.5% contrast to the closing price of Montupet shares as of October 14 th, 2015 and a premium of 26.7% contrast to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price. The implied transaction value for 100% of Montupet is about €771 million (or $1.16 billion Canadian at $1 . 50CAD per €). In addition, Linamar would assume the net debt of Montupet, which was €65 million as of June 30, 2015. Montupet is a global leader in the design and manufacture of complex aluminum castings for the global automotive industry with sales and production facilities diversified across several European countries, North America and Asia . The business combination represents a noteworthy milestone in Linamars strategy to create global leadership in the integrated casting and machining of aluminum components for the automotive sector.

In addition, Linamar has reached a Tender Offer Agreement with Montupet S.A. following which Montupet, among other things, has agreed to support Linamars Tender Offer and not solicit other bids.

Further, Montupets senior managers and anchor shareholders, who collectively own about 36.6% of Montupets outstanding shares, have individually reached Undertaking to Tender Agreements with Linamar following which they have agreed to tender their shares to Linamars Tender Offer. As part of this, the senior managers and anchor shareholders have agreed to remain with the company for at least one year after the acquisition closes.

Monsanto Company, together with its auxiliaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

Finally, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), ended its last trade with 2.80% gain, and closed at $77.70.

Salesforce (CRM), declared that Salesforce Ventures—the companys global corporate investment group—has allocated $100 million to invest in European startups to fuel cloud innovation and customer success in the region. IDC forecasts that Europes public cloud software market will grow almost 12 times faster than other IT segments to reach €33.3 billion by 20191. The new $100 million commitment will provide funding and support to the entrepreneurs driving this growth in Europe.

The global shift to the cloud has opened the door to new and exciting social, mobile and data science technologies, and has created unprecedented growth in cloud computing spending by companies across Europe. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has been actively investing in the next generation of enterprise cloud startups that are part of the emerging global enterprise app economy.

salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship administration to various businesses and industries worldwide.

