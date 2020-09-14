Active Stocks News Buzz: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

On Friday, Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), lost -8.37% to $3.72.

Avon Products, will provide a live webcast of its third-quarter 2015 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2015 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products worldwide. It offers beauty products, such as skincare, and personal care products, in addition to fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products comprising of jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products, and nutritional products.

Shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), inclined 10.39% to $0.850, during its last trading session.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, declared that its holding partner, Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Company Limited (Tianwei Yingli), has substantially repaid the Mid-Term Notes (MTNs) due recently, which was formerly restructured to be paid by the end of 2015. About 70% of the MTNs counting interest totaling $110 million USD (700 million RMB) were repaid from the liquidation of idle land and demolition of facilities held by Fine Silicon, one of the Companys wholly-owned auxiliaries.

The MTNs were issued by Tianwei Yingli in October, 2010 as five-year unsecured notes totaling $157 million USD (1.0 billion RMB). The Company continues to work closely with the MTNs holders for repayment of the remaining portion of MTNs and anticipates such remaining portion to be repaid within one year.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, markets, manufactures, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Finally, Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), ended its last trade with 1.19% gain, and closed at $37.51.

The Kroger Co., declared its decision to withdraw from sale unrefrigerated caramel apples that have been pierced with dipping sticks due to new scientific evidence that the product, if left unrefrigerated, may be at risk for listeriosis.

No illnesses have been stated in connection with these products. Kroger made its decision out of an abundance of caution after reviewing a study published online by the American Society of Microbiology.

After reviewing the study, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw unrefrigerated caramel apples from our stores, said Dr. Payton Pruett, Krogers vice president of food safety. While we believe the potential health risk is minimal, we are acting out of an abundance of caution on behalf of our customers.

The Kroger Co., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

