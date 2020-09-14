3 Stocks Trader’s Round Up: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (USA) (NYSE:CNQ), Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE)

On Tuesday, Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), lost -1.56% to $40.91.

Abbott Laboratories, latest closing price of $40.91 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Its 52-week range has been $39.00 51.74; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $51.74 achieved on Jul 23, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $39.00 faced on Sep 28, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -1.14% which was maintained at -10.44% in this year.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; pain, fever, and inflammation; hormone replacement therapy; anti-infective and influenza vaccines; and product that regulates physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (USA) (NYSE:CNQ), declined -2.74% to $23.47, during its last trading session.

Canadian Natural Resource has dropped -37.19% from its peak and trades at just 56.97 times forward earnings projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $37.31 a share. The 52-week range is $18.94 38.39. Down -31.67% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $25.59B; its shares recently traded at around $23.47. The P/E ratio is 21.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Finally, Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), ended its last trade with -3.82% loss, and closed at $23.03.

Energy Transfer Equity has $24.29B in market value and its institutional ownership was 50.40%. The company has P/B ratio of 49 while its P/S ratio was 0.48. Net profit margin of the company was 1.70% while its operating profit margin was 5.40%. ROE was booked as 136.20% while ROI was 6.70%. Stock volatility was 4.29% and 6.06% for week and month respectively.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., through its auxiliaries, provides diversified energy-related services in the Unites States. It owns and operates about 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and 3 natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas; and about 12,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.