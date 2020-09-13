Why The Following Stocks Most Active? Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Cardinal Health, (NYSE:CAH), NetApp, (NASDAQ:NTAP)

On Thursday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost -0.11% to $44.25.

Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce (CRM) declared plans to extend their planned partnership to connect the Salesforce Customer Success Platform to Microsoft Office productivity apps and services. The two leaders plan to deliver new solutions that integrate Salesforce with Skype for Business, OneNote, Delve and Windows 10 to empower companies to connect with their customers and collaborate more effectively.

Microsoft and Salesforce continue to deliver on their planned partnership with the general availability of two new integrations declared in October 2014: Salesforce App for Outlook, which works with Outlook 2013 and Office 365, and Salesforce1 Mobile App for Microsoft Office.

New Integrations to Make Joint Customers More Productive Than Ever Before

Microsoft and Salesforce have committed to working together to bring the following solutions to life:

Skype for Business Integration with Salesforce Lightning Experience: Salesforce will integrate Skype for Business (formerly known as Lync) into its new Lightning Experience, a modern and re-imagined Salesforce that combines an intelligent new user experience with proven best practices that enable people to work faster and smarter. Office 365 customers will be able to use Skype for Business to create Web meetings, determine if colleagues are online or not, click to chat and make voice and video calls from the Salesforce Lightning Experience. A preview is anticipated in the second half of 2016.

OneNote Integration with Salesforce Lightning Experience: Users will be able to associate notes with Salesforce records, and view and edit notes directly in OneNote from the Salesforce Lightning Experience. A preview is anticipated in the second half of 2016.

Salesforce Integration with Office Graph and Office Delve: Enabled by the Office Graph, an open ecosystem for sharing, partnershipand discovery, Office 365 users will be able to view and discover Salesforce content in Office Delve, such as sales opportunities, customer accounts and service cases. Availability is anticipated in the second half of 2016.

Salesforce1 Mobile App for Windows 10: Salesforce will deliver a Windows 10 app to empower sales teams to move deals forward while on the go, using their favorite Windows device. Availability is anticipated in the second half of 2016.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), inclined 0.20% to $70.24, during its last trading session.

The Procter & Gamble Company declared that its Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program (CSDW) has set a aim of 15 billion liters of clean drinking water to be delivered by 2020 to reduce illness caused by contaminated water and assist save lives in developing countries. Since the program started more than a decade ago, P&G and its network of global partners have delivered nine billion liters of clean water to those in need.

P&G will launch more than 25 new projects over the next five years to bring clean drinking water to more of the world’s most vulnerable groups counting malnourished children, people living with HIV/AIDS, families living in rural areas that do not have safe drinking water and victims of natural disasters. Despite progress in the number of people with access to safe drinking water, the United Nations recognizes there is more work to be done and has made universal coverage for safe drinking water one of its 17 Sustainable Development Aims to be adopted later this month at the UN General Assembly.

“Having clean drinking water is something many of us take for granted, but is a daily challenge for many families around the world,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G Chief Brand Officer. “P&G is proud to use our cleaning technology to assist make a difference in people’s lives, and we are looking forward to expanding the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program to have an even greater impact.”

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), declined -0.69% to $84.77, during its last trading session.

In preparation for the open enrollment period, which starts in mid-October and runs through Dec. 7, Cardinal Health is offering its retail pharmacy customers eHealths Medicare plan comparison tool, in addition to the iMedicare platform to assist their patients more easily compare Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

The iMedicare platform integrates with every pharmacy system, so pharmacies can identify patients eligible to choose a Medicare plan and generate a customized report within seconds. iMedicare comprises medications a patient may fill at another pharmacy, too. The iMedicare platform is offered at a discounted price for Cardinal Health Pharmacy Services Administrative Organization (PSAO) members.

eHealths Medicare plan comparison tool is available at no cost and allows busy pharmacists to quickly and easily assist their patients find the lowest cost Medicare prescription drug coverage plan to meet their specific prescription drug needs. In a fraction of the time required by other methods, the tool creates a custom plan comparison report, specific to the data entered for each patient, which shows the user health plan options that will save the most money for the patient. The tool also notifies the user if generic medications are available to further reduce healthcare costs for the patient. The information is formatted to be easily printed and shared with the patient, so they can enroll themselves, online, or contact one of eHealths licensed agents and enroll in a new plan over the phone.

With about 10,000 patients aging into Medicare each day, community pharmacists are ideally suited to assist beneficiaries understand their Medicare prescription drug plan options and select the one that best meets their needs, said Elie Bahou, Pharm.D., vice president of Managed Care and Business Development at Cardinal Health. Were excited to offer our retail pharmacy customers the option to choose the right drug plan comparison tool for their needs, and offer outstanding technology and marketing tools to make it easier than ever to discuss drug plan options with their patients.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, specialty pharmaceutical, and consumer products to retailers, counting chain and independent drug stores and pharmacy departments of supermarkets and mass merchandisers; hospitals; and other healthcare providers.

Finally, Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), ended its last trade with -0.46% loss, and closed at $32.21.

NetApp released new details about its NetApp Insight® 2015 technical conference, a one-of-a-kind education and networking experience taking place October 12 to 15 in Las Vegas and November 16 to 19 in Berlin.

The company is happy to declare that the guest speaker is Chris Anderson, CEO of 3D Robotics, a best-selling author, and a former Wired editor-in-chief. Chris is also the founder of DIY Drones, an aerial robotics community with more than 40,000 members. Chris will share his entrepreneurial journey and his perspective on how data and drones inspire us to change the world.

At NetApp Insight in Las Vegas, Attendee Appreciation night will rock to the sounds of Grammy Award winning Train at the Mandalay Bay Beach, sponsored by Cisco and Fujitsu.

Nothing can match the energy and enthusiasm of creative and innovative people coming together to share thoughts and ideas, said Roger Anderson, senior vice president of Systems Engineering and the force behind NetApp Insight, now in its 14th year. Our guest speaker, Chris Anderson, has been leading the way in seeing the world through a unique lens. The future that many see in the distance, he recognizes in the reality of the present, and were excited to have him join us at NetApp Insight 2015.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers Data ONTAP storage operating system that delivers integrated data protection, comprehensive data administration, and built-in software for virtualized, shared infrastructures, cloud computing, and mixed workload business applications; E-Series storage systems for storage area network workloads (SAN); all-flash arrays that deliver input/output operations per second and ultralow latency to drive speed, responsiveness, and value from the applications that control key business operations; and hybrid arrays for mainstream business applications.

