Stocks in Focus: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE), Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE:DB)

On Thursday, shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) lost -1.57% and closed at $32.70 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $ 32.67 and $33.29.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) declared that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 will be released Tuesday evening, February 9, 2016 after the market close. The company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Wednesday, February 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) dropped -0.68% and closed at $1.47 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $1.45 and $1.50. The company’s Market capitalization is $ 238.00 Million with the total Outstanding Shares of 161.91 Million.

Midatech Pharma, declares the successful completion of its formerly declared acquisition of Zuplenz® (ondansetron), a marketed oncology product from Galena Biopharma, Inc. (GALE). Zuplenz® is marketed in the US for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (RINV), and post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) and has a target market of $4.6bn by 2018.

As declared on 18 December 2015, Midatech anticipates the acquisition of Zuplenz® will leverage its commercial infrastructure in the US, following the recent acquisition of DARA BioSciences (now known as Midatech Pharma US Inc.).

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE:DB), ended its last trade with -1.31% loss, and closed at $24.15. The Average Volume of the company is at 1.50 Million with the Outstanding Shares of 1.38 Million. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $ -3.36.

Deutsche Bank recently declared its appointment as sponsored depositary bank for the capital raising Level III NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program of Yirendai Ltd. (Yirendai).

Yirendai (YRD) is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. They facilitated RMB8, 748.3 million (USD 1,376.4 million) in loans from inception in March 2012 through September 30, 2015. Yirendai’s borrowers and investors come from a variety of channels, counting online sources, such as the internet and its mobile applications, in addition to the offline on-the-ground sales network referrals from its parent company, CreditEase.

Shrinath Bolloju, Head of Institutional Cash & Securities Services, Asia Pacific, at Deutsche Bank, said: “We are delighted to be Yirendai’s depositary bank of choice. Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Yirendai to optimize the visibility of its ADR program with the investor community.