Most Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN)

On Friday, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), surged 9.24% to $2.01, following a report that Microsoft (MSFT) is interested in buying the chipmaker.

Microsoft is seriously talking to AMD about potentially buying the CPU and GPU chipmaker, according to Fudzilla. It is unclear if the software giant will reach a deal to acquire the company.

The news site added that Intel (INTC) might also be interested in acquiring AMD.

In late June KitGuru stated that Microsoft was interested in acquiring AMD, saying the software company approached the chipmaker several months ago.

Analyst firm Bernstein upgraded AMD to market perform from underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company’s products primarily comprise x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products.

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), inclined 2.22% to $109.63, during its last trading session.

Gilead Sciences, declared that Paul Carter, Gilead’s Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations, took part in a fireside chat at the Baird 2015 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

Finally, Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN), ended its last trade with 0.34% gain, and closed at $47.57.

Addressing the critical need for security in the Internet of Things (IoT), Texas Instruments (TI) (TXN) declared the TM4C Crypto Connected LaunchPad development kit to speed design of IoT gateways and nodes, factory control and automation systems, grid infrastructure, alternative energy and industrial applications. Based on TIs TM4C129ENCPDT microcontrollers (MCUs), the low-cost TM4C Crypto Connected LaunchPad development kit offers a fully available 120-MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4F core with security functions offloaded to hardware accelerators to provide the performance needed for customers developing applications requiring a secure cloud connection.

Transport Layer Security assists development of secure connection to the cloud

The out-of-box demo for the Crypto Connected LaunchPad (EK-TM4C129EXL) comprises TI-RTOS, which supports development of multitasking applications to assist customers develop products requiring an easy and secure Internet connection to the cloud. Pair the TM4C Crypto Connected LaunchPad with WolfSSL software to quickly send encrypted data over on-board Ethernet and view in your browser. Designers also have access to a complimentary download of TIs Code Composer Studio™ integrated development environment (IDE), an intuitive programming interface and debugging tool.

TI LaunchPad development ecosystem offers easy-to-use development environment

The TM4C Crypto Connected LaunchPad provides a low-cost, encryption enabled and easy-to-use evaluation platform. The TI LaunchPad Development Ecosystem offers the hardware, software and community components needed to enable quick and easy design. TIs BoosterPack™ plug-in daughter boards add functionality to explore different applications.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing.

