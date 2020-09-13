Hot Stocks in the Spotlight: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), Zumiez, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

On Friday, Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), lost -5.98% to $4.56, hitting its lowest level.

When Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold 100-year bonds in June, the move was largely seen as a sign the corruption-tainted oil producer had put the worst of its problems behind it, according to Bloomberg.

For investors like Pacific Investment Administration Co., Fidelity Administration & Research Co. and Capital Group Inc. the three biggest holders of the securities that turned out to be a costly miscalculation. Since the $2.5 billion offering, the bonds have tumbled 15 percent. That’s four times the average loss for emerging-market company debt. Bloomberg Reports

The plunge deepened last week, when the securities sank to a record-low 69.5 cents on the dollar after Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, had its credit rating cut to junk by Standard & Poor’s. The world’s most-indebted major oil producer was stripped of its investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service seven months earlier as a widening probe into alleged bribes paid to former executives at the state-controlled oil company caused it to delay reporting earnings. Bloomberg added.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil and internationally. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of crude oil and oil products produced at natural gas processing plants in domestic and foreign markets.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), declined -0.23% to $26.45, during its last trading session.

The 127-year-old nonprofit National Geographic Society has struck a $725 million deal that gives 21st Century Fox a majority stake in National Geographic magazine and other media properties, expanding an existing TV partnership, according to AP.

The agreement declared Wednesday will give the company controlled by Rupert Murdochs family a 73 percent stake in the new National Geographic Partners venture. The society retains 27 percent ownership. The move shifts the longtime nonprofit flagship magazine into a for-profit venture. AP Reports

The arrangement brings together National Geographics magazine with its cable channels and other media businesses. National Geographic originally partnered with Fox in 1997 to launch the National Geographic Channel. Officials said aligning the various media brands will assist fuel future growth. AP added.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

Finally, Shares of Zumiez, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), ended its last trade with -32.46% loss, and closed at $14.63.

Zumiez stated results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2015.

Total net sales for the second quarter ended August 1, 2015 (13 weeks) raised 1.8% to $179.8 million from $176.7 million in the quarter ended August 2, 2014 (13 weeks). This comparison comprises the negative impact of foreign currency translation in the quarter of about $4.4 million. Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2015 reduced 4.5% contrast to a comparable sales improvement of 3.4% for the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2014. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2015 reduced 56.9% to $3.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, contrast to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. The results for fiscal 2015 comprise costs of about $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for charges associated with the acquisition of Blue Tomato, and the results for fiscal 2014 comprise about $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of Blue Tomato acquisition related costs.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 1, 2015 raised 5.2% to $357.4 million from $339.6 million stated for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 2, 2014. This comparison comprises the negative impact of foreign currency translation for the 26 week period of about $9.5 million. Comparable sales reduced 0.9% for the twenty six weeks ended August 1, 2015 contrast to a comparable sales improvement of 2.6% for the twenty six weeks ended August 2, 2014.

Net income in the first six months of fiscal 2015 reduced 39.9% to $6.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, contrast to net income for the first six months of the prior fiscal year of $10.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Results for the first six months of fiscal 2015 comprise about $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for charges associated with the acquisition of Blue Tomato. Results for the first six months of fiscal 2014 comprise about $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of Blue Tomato acquisition related costs.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. The company’s stores focuses on the skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, motocross, and bicycle motocross for young men and women.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.