Hot Stock’s Alert: Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), Dot Hill Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:HILL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF), lost -1.54% to $3.20.

Cliffs Natural Resources has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

In other news, Cliffs Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Companys 7.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Class A (Series A preferred stock), of $17.50 per share, which is equivalent to about $0.4375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th of a share of Series A preferred stock. The cash dividend will be payable on Nov. 2, 2015 to shareholders of record of the Series A preferred stock as of the close of business on Oct. 15, 2015. The Company stated that the aggregate amount of the preferred dividend payment is about $12.8 million.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), inclined 0.80% to $51.45, during its last trading session.

Sealed Air Corporation declared that it will take part in the following event with the financial community during the month of September 2015:

Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

September 18, 2015, New York, NY, 9:05 a.m. (ET), Jerome A. Peribere, President & CEO, Dr. Ilham Kadri, President Diversey Care.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customers operations; and packaging equipment systems that incorporate various options for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions.

Finally, Shares of Dot Hill Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:HILL), ended its last trade with -0.10% loss, and closed at $9.70.

Dot Hill Systems Corp. (HILL), the real-time hybrid storage company, declared that it has been awarded a patent that provides more efficient administration of read-cache operations. The patented technology is used by the storage controller to intelligently optimize cache memory, resulting in lower than average data read times contrast to traditional storage controllers. The technology is an integral component of RealStor(TM), Dot Hills real-time storage operating system, and is now available in Dot Hills AssuredSAN(R) 3004, 4004 and 6004 hybrid storage arrays.

The Internet of Things and rise of real-time, read-intensive computing has created a need for storage technologies that can quickly and intelligently manage growing data traffic workloads, said Ken Day, chief technology officer, Dot Hill. Our patented RealStor technology is core to meeting these demands with greater predictive intelligence. Recent test results published by Demartek illustrate the performance advantage of our hybrid storage with real-time tiering that delivers nearly 5x performance over all-HDD configurations. This demonstrates our ongoing efforts to push the frontiers of storage innovation by optimizing every aspect of how we manage, profile and tier data to address changing application and end-user requirements.

Dot Hills AssuredSAN arrays are built with robust active-active high availability controllers that deliver performance, reliability and resilience for demanding storage applications in server-centric applications in data centers and purpose-built vertical market applications. This patented technology optimizes read cache utilization resulting in faster access to critical data. This invention utilizes complex profiling processes to accurately predict if data presently in a read cache memory is likely to be read in the near future. If it is, the data is maintained in the read cache. If it is not, the processes replace the data least likely to be read with data in the storage devices that is most likely to be read. The result is a very efficient utilization of the cache for improved performance.

The companys 106th U.S. patent, numbered 9,053,038, joins a growing portfolio of Dot Hill innovations behind its AssuredSAN hybrid arrays, delivering low-cost, high-performance storage systems to meet the challenges of IoT and third-platform computing applications.

Dot Hill Systems Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of software and hardware storage systems for the entry and mid-range storage markets worldwide. Its storage solutions comprise of integrated hardware, firmware, and software products employing a modular system that allows end-users to add various protocol, performance, capacity, or data protection schemes.

