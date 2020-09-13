Airlines Stocks to Watch: United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)

On Tuesday, shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) inclined 1.48% or 0.84 points to settle at $57.5, during the last trading session. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $21.42B.

Looking at other metrics of the stock, we find that latest closing price of $57.53 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Its intraday range has been $ 56.91 to $58.01; it is trading at discount as compared to its 52-week high of $74.52 achieved on Jan 26, 2015, and a premium to its 52-week low of $39.46 faced on Oct 13, 2014. Turning to market valuation, the P/S ratio is 0.57. The stock is down -12.9% in this year through last close, and the beta ratio has a value of 0.22. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 0.98%, in opposition to -1.39% in 1-month period.

News Update: United Continental Holdings, Inc. declared that it has named Oscar Munoz as president and chief executive officer. Munoz will also continue to serve on Uniteds board of directors. The board designated Henry L. Meyer III, Uniteds lead independent director, to serve as non-executive chairman of the board of directors. The company also declared that Jeff Smisek has stepped down from his roles as chairman, president and chief executive officer, and as a director. These changes are effective right away.

Munoz brings to this role deep and broad experience in the transportation industry and large consumer brands counting AT&T, Pepsico and The Coca-Cola Company. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer of CSX Corporation.

Henry Meyer, non-executive chairman of the board of directors of United Continental Holdings, Inc. said, Oscars track record demonstrates that he has the right blend of planned vision and strong leadership to continue Uniteds upward trajectory. United is well positioned to continue executing on its planned plan to further improve performance and the value and service it provides to its customers. I am honored to have been elected non-executive chairman by my fellow directors. The board thanks Jeff for his service to both United Airlines and Continental Airlines.

It is truly a privilege to serve as Uniteds CEO. United has an incredible opportunity for improving an experience that is essential to the vitality of global business and to the personal lives of millions of people, for innovation, and for earnings growth, said Oscar Munoz, president and CEO of United. In my years serving on the board, I have been impressed by the dedication and skill of my new coworkers. Together, we will make United the top-performing airline.

Before joining United Airlines, Munoz served as president and chief operating officer of CSX Corporation, a premier transportation company. Munoz also served as a director at CSX. During Munozs tenure, CSX transformed itself into an industry leader in customer focus, reliability and financial performance. CSX was named one of Institutional Investors Most Honored Companies for a decade of excellent financial performance, counting increasing its operating income by nearly 600%. Before joining CSX, Munoz served in various senior financial and planned capacities at some of the worlds most recognized consumer brands, counting AT&T, The Coca-Cola Company, and Pepsico.

He has served on the board of directors for United Continental Holdings, Inc. since 2010 and served on the board of directors of Continental Airlines, Inc. since 2004. Munoz is active in several industry coalitions and philanthropic and educational organizations counting the University of North Floridas board of trustees and the PAFA advisory board of Vanderbilt University.

Munoz graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelors degree in business administration, and he received a masters in business administration from Pepperdine University. Munoz has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics by Hispanic Business magazine.

Analyst Recommendation Update: Analyst mean recommendation for the stock is 2.30. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 1,257 aircraft.