Airlines Stock in Focus: Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL)

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) stock surged 5.07%, after Deltas Self-Check-In Technology and In-Flight Services recognized as the Best in Latin America.

According to the detailed report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is being honored with two important customer service distinctions by Latin Trades Best of Travel Annual Awards 2015: Best Food and Beverages on board Delta One and Best Self-Check-In for customers. Furthermore, Delta is the runner-up on three additional categories, Best In-Flight Technology, Best Airline App and Best Cargo Network. This is the second year in a row that Delta has received high accolades from Latin Trade.

We would like to thank the editorial board of Latin Trade, one of the most influential business publications in the region, for recognizing Deltas efforts to become Latin American customers preferred airline by offering them an improved travel experience, said Nicolas Ferri, Deltas vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean. The awards highlight the investments we have made over the last four years that surpass $3 billion, and they underscore the work of our 80,000 employees worldwide who contribute every day to make Delta the best U.S. airline in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The magazine recognized Deltas focus on offering customers a thoughtful food and wine program. The Delta One menu, created by Chef Michelle Bernstein, is inspired by the seasonal flavors and her Latin American roots and offers customers a unique dining experience.

It is a privilege to work with two distinguished food and wine professionals. Chef Michelle Bernstein and Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson make a great team when it comes to designing a unique menu reflecting the flavors and cultures of Latin America and pairing it to the perfect wine to serve on Delta One, said Allison Ausband, Deltas senior vice president of In-Flight Service. Customers across the region are taking note of our food and wine program and we are working to continue offering seasonal ingredients and introducing more regional and innovative menus to enhance their experience.

With regard to Deltas check-in experience, Latin Trade also highlighted the great flexibility Deltas customers have when it comes to self check-in through managing the process at home via delta.com, on the go with the Fly Delta mobile app, at airport kiosks and at dedicated curbside check-in areas in over 100 U.S. locations.

We are very happy to present two awards to an airline that has been part of business travel in the region for so many years, and which continues to make outstanding improvements in services, said Maria Lourdes Gallo, managing director Latin America of the Latin Trade Group. Delta is also recognized in additional categories and this is an indicator of great leadership, of the sustained momentum of the airline in the region, and, of customer satisfaction.

Delta, the second largest U.S. airline in Latin America and the Caribbean, was the only U.S. airline to be recognized in 2014 with two awards by Latin Trade, Most Improvement Overall and Best Partnerships and Alliances, recognizing Deltas customer experience enhancements and strengthened partnerships with regional airlines GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Aeromexico and Aerolineas Argentinas.

Deltas growth and improvements in Latin America and the Caribbean can be seen in the strength of its planned alliances with GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes which provide customers access to 99 percent of domestic demand points throughout Brazil—more than any other U.S. airline. In Mexico, Deltas customers have access to a large network of flights to the interior of the country. Likewise, the alliance with Aerolíneas Argentinas improvements Deltas offerings in South America.

Latin Trades Best of Travel Annual Awards 2015 were selected by an editorial board composed of the magazines staff and a group of journalists with broad experience in business travel and the airline industry.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita.