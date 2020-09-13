Active Stocks Traders Alert: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), lost -1.62% to $69.68.

Caterpillar Inc., voted to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock, payable November 20, 2015, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2015.

I am happy to declare we are maintaining Caterpillars dividend, said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Doug Oberhelman. Even in this challenging environment, where we are aggressively moving to reduce our cost structure to match our current business outlook, we remain committed to rewarding stockholders through the cycles. As evidence of this commitment, we have returned $3.3 billion in capital to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases to date in 2015.

Counting this declarement, Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to its stockholders for 22 successive years, and since 2007, the companys cash dividend has more than doubled. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide.

Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), inclined 1.96% to $18.76, during its last trading session.

Olin Corporation, declared that on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, Olins senior administration team will review the companys third quarter earnings results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Olin Corporation manufactures and sells chlor alkali products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products, Chemical Distribution, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products segment provides chlorine/caustic soda that is used in pulp and paper processing, chemical manufacturing, and water purification, in addition to in the manufacture of vinyl chloride, bleach, swimming pool chemicals, and urethane chemicals; sodium hypochlorite for use in household cleaners, laundry bleaching, swimming pool sanitizers, semiconductors, water treatment, textile, pulp and paper, and food processing; and hydrogen used in fuel source, hydrogen peroxide, and hydrochloric acid.

Finally, Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), ended its last trade with 1.37% gain, and closed at $64.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, declared that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Daklinza (daclatasvir) in England and Wales for the treatment of adult patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.Specifically, NICE recommended Daklinza, an oral, once-daily medication used in combination with other agents, to treat certain patients with HCV genotypes 1, 3 and 4.About 214,000 people in the UK are thought to have chronic HCV, and roughly 100,000 of those patients are estimated to have genotype 3, a difficult-to-treat and often aggressive form of chronic HCV.

“It is a challenge to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection, counting the noteworthynumber of patients with genotype 3, whose condition tends to progress rapidly,” said Anna Maria Geretti, Professor of Virology and Infectious Diseases, University of Liverpool. “In the past there have been limited treatment options available and therefore this decision is an important milestone. Daclatasvir in combination with other agents represents a much needed oral treatment regimen that has been shown to cure the infection in the majority of patients, and we have already seen positive results in the real-life setting in patients with advanced disease.”

HCV genotype 3 is associated with accelerated progression of fibrosis contrast to other genotypes,which can make treatment time critical. Recent research has also shown that the risk of cirrhosis for patients infected with HCV genotype 3 is 31% greater than for those with HCV genotype 1.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular. The company’s products comprise Baraclude for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Daklinza for the treatment of hepatitis C virus infection; Reyataz and Sustiva for the treatment of HIV; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets and blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; and Sprycel, a multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

