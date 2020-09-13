4 Volume Active Stocks to Watch For: Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), Patterson-UTI Energy, (NASDAQ:PTEN), Wal-Mart Stores, (NYSE:WMT), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

On Thursday, Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT), gain 1.66% to $5.84, after the company stated positive phase 2 results from the study of its hypertension relief treatment candidate, emricasan.

The drug met its primary endpoint of achieving a statistically noteworthy change from baseline measurement of pressure in the portal vein in patients with liver cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension, the company said.

Portal Hypertension is elevated blood pressure in the major vein feeding into the liver.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Companys lead compound, emricasan, is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of human caspases, which are enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN), inclined 3.34% to $13.93, during its last trading session.

Patterson-UTI Energy will hold its conference call to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015 on Thursday, October 22, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling; Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company markets its contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE:WMT), inclined 0.15% to $63.81, during its last trading session.

Thirteen Chambers of Commerce across the U.S. received $5,000 each in startup funds to launch the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) in new communities. The donation$2,500 from Sam’s Club, matched by $2,500 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF)—opens doors for students across the country ages 11 to 18 to go through the process of starting and launching a real business or social movement over the course of an academic year.

YEA! is an innovative after-school educational program that works to transform middle and high school students into confident entrepreneurs. By the end of the 30-week class, students own and operate fully-formed and functioning businesses, which may be carried on after their graduation from the program.

Sam’s Club, USCCF and YEA! joined forces earlier this year to fuel growth and support for youth entrepreneurship and the future of small business in more than 100 U.S. communities. As a result of the collaboration, 13 new YEA! chapters will launch this year with the support of local Chambers of Commerce and the business community.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Companys operations are conducted in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sams Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates retail stores in all 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, with three primary store formats, in addition to digital retail.

Finally, Shares of McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD), ended its last trade with -0.09% loss, and closed at $97.29.

McDonalds Corporation declared that the Board of Directors has designated two new senior administration positions to drive the companys turnaround efforts.

Effective Oct. 1, David Fairhurst will assume the newly expanded role of corporate executive vice president, chief people officer. Fairhurst will oversee global human resources with additional responsibility for global training. He will report directly to McDonalds President and CEO Steve Easterbrook. Fairhurst replaces Rich Floersch, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, who will retire effective Dec. 31.

Fairhurst, 47, joined McDonalds UK in 2005 as vice president of people and he was promoted to chief people officer of northern Europe in 2007. In 2011, he was designated chief people officer of Europe. Earlier this year, he was named corporate senior vice president, international human resources and strategy, with responsibility for global design and systems.

David will build on the substantive work that Rich led in making talent development a priority at McDonalds, said Easterbrook. As we thank Rich for his contributions, were confident that David is the leader we need to continue supporting the business turnaround and driving our global people strategy.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s global system comprises both Company-owned and franchised restaurants. The Company manages its business as distinct geographic segments: the United States (U.S.); Europe, and Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA). The Company’s operations in Canada and Latin America, in addition to its Corporate activities are stated under Other Countries & Corporate.

