4 Trending Stocks: Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN)

On Thursday, Shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), gained 7.49% to $39.88, one day after the health and fitness products maker declared that retail giant Target (TGT Get Report) will offer Fitbits activity tracker to its 335,000 U.S. employees.

The deal is one of Fitbits largest corporate accounts to date, Bloomberg stated.

Corporate services generates less than 10% of Fitbits revenue, however company CEO James Park said that the segment is one of the fastest growing parts of the business, Bloomberg added.

Additionally, on Wednesday Fitbit declared that it supports HIPPA compliance, which allows Fitbit to more effectively integrate with HIPPA-covered entities, counting corporate wellness partners, health plans and self-insured employers.

By allowing a greater level of integration with HIPAA-covered entities, Fitbit Wellness can better serve our clients and partners, and their members and employees. We are excited about this new initiative and believe it will allow Fitbit Wellness to serve a broader market, and is another step forward in achieving Fitbits aim of empowering users to lead healthier, more active lives, Amy McDonough, VP and GM of Fitbit Wellness said in a statement.

Fitbit Inc. manufactures and provides wearable fitness-tracking devices worldwide. The company makes both wrist bands and clippable devices that monitor a user’s fitness activity by tracking the calories burned or distance covered.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), declined -1.62% to $16.41, during its last trading session.

On 13 September, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has revealed that it will unveil the HMC 3.0 standard sometime in 2016 – a change that will result in noteworthy improvements over the older version. HMC is being used in conjunction with Knight’s Landing cores in Intel’s Xeon Phi coprocessors.

Micron Technology, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides semiconductor solutions worldwide. The company manufactures and markets dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND flash, and NOR flash memory products; and packaging solutions and semiconductor systems.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), inclined 1.43% to $28.29, during its last trading session.

Discovery Communications, declared that it will host a series of events supporting My Brothers Keeper (MBK), an initiative seeking to improve the life outcomes of boys and young men of color through public-private partnerships and other measures. The events will comprise screenings of the Discovery Channel documentary, RISE: THE PROMISE OF MY BROTHERS KEEPER together with in-depth panels to discuss national and local efforts and steps to ensure that all students have the tools necessary to succeed.

Events will occur periodically across the country through Fathers Day 2016 in conjunction with My Brothers Keeper Community Challenge municipalities and senior Obama Administration officials and cabinet secretaries on the My Brothers Keeper Task Force. In addition to support of ongoing learning and dialog, Discovery Communications will make the film available to all MBK Community Challenge participants. The MBK Community Challenge, declared a year ago, encourages communities (cities, rural municipalities, and tribal nations) to implement a coherent cradle-to-college-and-career strategy for improving the life outcomes of all young people to ensure that they can reach their full potential, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or the circumstances into which they were born.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company. The company operates through U.S. Networks; International Networks; and Education and Other segments. The company owns and operates television networks under the brands, such as Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids.

Finally, Shares of Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN), ended its last trade with 0.57% gain, and closed at $15.94.

Calpine Corp. lauds its U-shaped revenue curve, according to Bloomberg.

The “Calpine Smile,” as the company described it to investors last year, allows the power producer to make profits whether natural gas prices, a key generation fuel, are low or high. That’s because the Houston-based company’s fleet is concentrated in combined-cycle natural gas, the most efficient generators, putting it in a better position than peers that have a mix of coal, nuclear and traditional gas plants.

Investors aren’t smiling. They’ve sent Calpine’s shares tumbling about 30 percent in the last year. At a conference in Boston this week, Chief Financial Officer Zamir Rauf blamed the stock decline on the slump in forward power prices in Texas, a reflection of lower commodity prices. Bloomberg Reports

Most of these merchant generators are always saying it’s going to get better,” Paul Patterson, a New York-based energy analyst at Glenrock Associates LLC, said in a telephone interview. “Boy, have they been wrong.

Calpine Corporation, a wholesale power generation company, owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. It operates natural gas-fired combustion turbines and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines.

