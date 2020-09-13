4 Stocks in Focus: Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), Plum Creek Timber Co. Inc. (NYSE:PCL) | BNinvestors

On Wednesday, Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), gained 0.60% to $53.87.

Merck & Co., in the United States and Canada, recently declared that omarigliptin, MSD’s investigational once-weekly DPP-4 inhibitor in development for adults with type 2 diabetes, achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Omarigliptin was found to be non-inferior to MSD’s once-daily DPP-4 inhibitor, JANUVIA® (sitagliptin), at reducing patients’ HbA1c* levels from baseline, with similar HbA1c reductions achieved in both groups. The head-to-head study was designed to evaluate once-weekly treatment with omarigliptin 25 mg contrast to 100 mg of JANUVIA once daily, a widely prescribed DPP-4 inhibitor worldwide. Results were presented during an oral session at the 51st European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.

MSD presented a new drug application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in November 2014 and plans to submit for regulatory approval of omarigliptin in the United States by the end of 2015. The clinical development program for omarigliptin, O-QWEST (Omarigliptin Q Weekly Efficacy and Safety in Type 2 Diabetes), comprises 10 Phase 3 clinical trials involving about 8,000 patients with type 2 diabetes.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides health care solutions worldwide. The company offer therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), inclined 14.07% to $9, during its last trading session, as Oil prices surged after data showed an unexpectedly large decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, raising expectations that a lingering supply glut is about to ease, according to WSJ.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery settled up $2.56, or 5.7%, at $47.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, gained $2.00, or 4.2%, to $49.75 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. WSJ Reports

Oil prices are still down 50% from their highs of 2014, a swing sparked by a boom in production from U.S. shale. Many analysts and others in the oil market warned that the boom still is going strong, with producers pumping to assist pay debts and keep their companies afloat. WSJ added.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), declined -0.11% to $36.21, during its last trading session.

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) named Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN, the 2015 recipient of the STTI Episteme Award supported by The Baxter International Foundation. Campbell is the Anna D. Wolf Chair and Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. As Episteme Laureate, Campbell will be the keynote speaker at STTI’s 43rd Biennial Convention in Las Vegas, Nev., November 7-11, 2015, where she will be presented with the $15,000 award.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Campbell has conducted research in nursing knowledge that encompasses U.S. and global investigation and documentation of domestic violence, homicide, and other physical and mental health outcomes of intimate partner violence (IPV). Her research primarily focuses on femicide, the raised risk for HIV/AIDS associated with IPV, and the global impact of and attention to IPV.

The Baxter International Foundation is honored to fund the Episteme Award and recognize Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell as a truly groundbreaking researcher and educator, in addition to an important advocate for victims and those at risk of intimate partner violence, said Alice Campbell, executive director of The Baxter International Foundation. We are committed to recognizing excellence in nursing research and practice, such as Dr. Campbell’s, through Sigma Theta Tau International and the organization’s international awards.

Baxter International Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.

Finally, Shares of Plum Creek Timber Co. Inc. (NYSE:PCL), ended its last trade with 5.94% gain, and closed at $39.62.

Silver Creek Capital Administration, an alternative investment boutique focusing on private credit, hedge fund and real asset strategies, declared recently the launch of a new joint venture with Plum Creek Timber Company (PCL) (“Plum Creek”), Twin Creeks Timber LLC, which enables institutions to directly invest in high quality timber assets.

Twin Creeks will provide institutional investors an opportunity to co-invest in timberlands presently managed by Plum Creek with the objective of growing the portfolio to about $1 billion in valuation over time through opportunistic, selective timberland acquisitions from third parties. The venture is intended to be a long-term timberland investment with an initial 15-year term. The initial portfolio, valued at $560 million, will comprise of 260,000 acres of Southern U.S. timberland located in five states sourced from Plum Creek.

Plum Creek will retain a 25% interest in Twin Creeks and will serve as property manager of the timber assets. Silver Creek will provide fund administration and fiduciary services to the venture.

Lead institutional investors in Twin Creeks comprise the Washington State Investment Board, the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, and the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, which have committed $300 million, $200 million and $100 million, respectively.

Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The trust owns and manages timberlands in the United States. Its products comprise lumber products, plywood, medium density fiberboard, and related by-products, such as wood chips.

