4 Notable Active Movers – Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

On Friday, Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)s shares inclined 2.75% to $9.52.

Alcoa (AA) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 8 startning at 5:00 p.m. EDT to talk about third quarter 2015 results and business developments. The conference call will be webcast live via Alcoas website, www.alcoa.com, with presentation materials accessible online at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Alcoa Inc. produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. The Alumina segment is involved in mining bauxite, which is then refined into alumina.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)s shares gained 3.89% to $33.08.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) declared the final results of its formerly declared offers to exchange any and all validly tendered and accepted notes of each series issued by Hospira, Inc., attained partner of Pfizer, for new notes to be issued by Pfizer, and the related solicitations of consents to amend the indenture governing the Hospira Notes and the Hospira Notes. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-206758) (the “Registration Statement”) regarding the issuance of the Pfizer Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 3, 2015, was amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement filed with the SEC on September 16, 2015, and was declared effective by the SEC on September 25, 2015.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments.

At the end of Fridays trade, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)s shares surged 0.12% to $25.76.

Cisco ( CSCO) The 2015 Cisco Global Editors Conference will take place on October 5-6, 2015 in San Jose, CA. New Cisco Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins will kick off the two-day program with a keynote address on Monday, October 5 at 8:45 a.m. PT. Chuck will be joined by recent executive leadership team appointees Chief Digital Officer Kevin Bandy and Chief Technology Officer Biri Singh, and by Senior Vice President of Operations Rebecca Jacoby.

Other highlights comprise a news conference on Monday, October 5 at 1:45 p.m. PT, and technology and innovation strategy panels on Tuesday, October 6 led by Chief Development Officer Pankaj Patel and Chief Strategy Officer Hilton Romanski, respectively.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), ended its Fridays trading session with 0.80% gain, and closed at $93.92.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. declared it has accomplished the divestiture of the SPLENDA® brand to Heartland Food Products Group. Global sales for the SPLENDA® brand were about $370 million in 2014. Financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its auxiliaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.