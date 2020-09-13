4 Active Stocks to Watch For: Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), Strategic Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE), Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH)

On Thursday, Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), lost -0.79% to $13.80.

Lane Bryant, the fashion retail chain catering to women sizes 14 to 28, is partnering with the American Cancer Society to host events in support of Breast Cancer Awareness in 11 stores nationwide this weekend.

During each event, well-deserving Breast Cancer survivors will receive makeovers counting hair, makeup, and head-to-toe Lane Bryant outfitting. Each survivor will have her moment in the spotlight as her new look is revealed during the in-store event, where Lane Bryant customers who attend will have the chance to win cause-dedicated products. See below for a list of participating stores and respective event dates.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned partner of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA).

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is a national specialty retailer offering clothing, shoes and accessories for missy and plus-size women through its 100% owned subsidiaries, under the Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines brands; and for tween girls and boys, under the Justice brand.

Shares of Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE), inclined 0.65% to $13.88, during its last trading session.

Shares of Planned Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Market Beat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and asset manages hotels. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY), inclined 3.17% to $46.92, during its last trading session.

Research firm Zacks has rated Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) and has ranked it at 1, indicating that for the short term the shares are a strong buy. 11 Wall Street analysts have given the company an average rating of 1.64. The shares have received a hold rating based on the suggestion from 2 analysts in latest recommendations. Strong buy was given by 6 Wall Street Analysts. The shares had a buy rating from 3 analysts.

Mobileye NV designs and develops software and related technologies for camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Company’s software algorithms and EyeQ system on a chip (SOC) perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles.

Finally, Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH), ended its last trade with 2.06% gain, and closed at $12.91.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) has received a short term rating of strong sell from research analysts at Zacks with a rank of 5. The company has been rated an average of 2 by 2 Wall Street Analysts. 1 analysts have added the shares in their list of strong buys. 1 analysts have advised hold.

On a different note, The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, Franklin Martin E, director of Platform Specialty Products Corp, executed a transaction worth $3,937,437 on August 26, 2015. A total of 224,100 shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57. The Insider information was divulged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing. The information is based on open market trades at the market prices. Option exercises are not covered.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company’s Performance Materials segment manufactures and markets plating products that are used to plate holes; final finishes, which are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products to promote adhesion and form circuit patterns; oxides that are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.