3 Best Stocks Intraday Alert: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

On Monday, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)s shares inclined 3.88% to $31.32.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is currently valued at $25.14 billion. The company has 833.80 million shares outstanding and 97.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.06 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.26. The company exchanged hands with 18.52 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 2.16 million shares.

Synchrony Financial (Synchrony) is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers.

JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD)s shares gained 0.74% to $27.09.

JD.Com Inc (ADR) (JD) has the market capitalization of $37.19 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.60% while its return on equity ratio was -4.90%. ATR value of company was 1.33 while stock volatility for week was 4.87% while for month was 4.99%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.04 and its current ratio was 1.30.

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages primarily in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in Peoples republic of China (PRC) on the Internet through its Website jd.com.

At the end of Mondays trade, Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI)s shares dipped -5.12% to $2.78.

Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (GFI) has market value of $2.43 billion while its EPS was booked as $-0.05 in the last 12 months. The stock has 774.57 million shares outstanding while 38.30% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 33.90% while net profit margin was -0.10%. Beta value of the company was 0.15; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a producer of gold with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa. The Company in Australia operates four mines that include St Ives, an operation consisting of a mix of owner mined open pit and underground operations; Agnew/Lawlers, a mine located in the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt; Granny Smith, a mine located within the Yilgarn Craton, and Darlot, a mine located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton.

