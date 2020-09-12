Pre-Market Stocks Recap: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

On Tuesday, Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), lost -3.24% to $25.36.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, stated its results for the third quarter 2015:

Operating income of $351 million in the third quarter. This compares to operating income of $164 million in the third quarter of 2014.

Pre-tax income of $322 million in the third quarter. This compares to pre-tax income of $132 million in the third quarter of 2014.

Net income of $198 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This compares to JetBlues third quarter 2014 net income of $79 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

JetBlue stated record third quarter operating revenues of $1.7 billion. Revenue passenger miles for the third quarter raised 9.2% to 11.1 billion on a capacity improvement of 10.4%, resulting in a third quarter load factor of 85.3%, a decrease of 0.9 point year over year.

Yield per passenger mile in the third quarter was 14.02 cents, up 0.5% contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for the third quarter 2015 reduced 0.6% year over year to 11.96 cents and operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) was essentially flat year over year at 13.01 cents.

Operating expenses for the quarter reduced 2.0%, or $29 million, over the preceding year period. Interest expense for the quarter declined 16.2%, or $5 million, as JetBlue continued to reduce its debt. JetBlues operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) for the third quarter reduced 11.2% year over year to 10.30 cents. Not Taking Into Account fuel and profit sharing, third quarter CASM1 raised 2.4% to 7.31 cents.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 13 Airbus A321 aircrafts, 130 Airbus A320 aircrafts, and 60 EMBRAER 190 aircrafts.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), declined -9.05% to $3.27, during its last trading session.

Denbury Resources, will host a conference call to review and discuss third quarter 2015 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. (Central). The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results preceding to the market opening on the same day. Individuals who would like to take part should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the planned start time.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on improved oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Finally, Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), ended its last trade with -0.42% loss, and closed at $2.39.

Zynga, has market capitalization of $2.21B. Its current ratio was 4.70 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -2.39%. The company offered earning per share of $-0.20 while its 924.28M shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -10.15%. Stock volatility for the week was 3.55% while for the month it was shown at 3.49%.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company offers its online social games under the FarmVille, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Hit It Rich! Slots, CSR Racing, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, NFL Showdown, New Zynga Poker, New Words With Friends, Wizard of Oz Slots, Looney Tunes Dash!, CSR Classics, and Clumsy Ninja names.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.