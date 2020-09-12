Noticeable Stocks Traders Alert: General Electric (NYSE:GE), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

On Tuesday, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)s shares declined -0.27% to $29.47.

General Electric Company (GE) has beta value of 1.23. The company has the market capitalization of $297.14 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -1.20% while its return on equity ratio was -6.40%. ATR value of company was 0.55 while stock volatility for week was 1.62% while for month was 1.92%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -2.47 and its current ratio was -2.47.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft financing arm of GE (GE), recently declared the appointment of Alec Burger, 52, as its president and CEO effective January 1, 2016. Burger will take over the executive administration of the business from Norman C.T. Liu, 58, who will stay on as chairman of GECAS until late 2016 when he will retire from GE.

Burger is a 25-year veteran of GE counting 15 years at GE Capital Real Estate, where he last served as president and CEO, before the business being sold as part of GE’s transition to become a more focused, digital industrial company. Burger joined Real Estate in 2000 as vice president of business development where he led a number of major planned real estate acquisitions. In 2002 he was named managing director of GE Capital Real Estate’s UK unit, and in 2007 became vice president of its North American business. Holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering and an MBA, Burger joined GE in 1991 from Bain and Company. He served in a number of leadership positions both in the U.S. and England for GE Capital’s Equipment Leasing Business, counting business development for European Equipment Finance, managing director, and subsequently Six Sigma leader for Vendor Financial Services. Burger was named a GE company officer in 2007.

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified infrastructure and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, oil and gas production equipment, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)s shares dropped -0.92% to $52.62.

Citigroup Inc (C) offered 18.00% EPS for prior five years. The company has 6.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 8.00%. The company has $159.85 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 74.70%. Its price to book ratio was 0.77. Volatility of the stock was 1.65% for the week while for the month booked as 1.94%.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.05 per share, payable on November 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 2, 2015.

Citigroup Inc. (Citi) is a financial services holding company, whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with financial products and services, counting consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services, and wealth administration.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW)s shares dipped -1.99% to $29.84.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently valued at $39.24 billion. The company has 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 79.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 6.18 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.43. The company exchanged hands with 8.96 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 11.28 million shares. It beta stands at 1.61.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. Through its auxiliaries, the Company engages in wealth administration, securities brokerage, banking, money administration and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.