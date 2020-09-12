4 Most Active Stocks News Buzz: Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Stocks NEWS: On Tuesday, Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), lost -2.75% to $2.83.

Equities researchers at FBR & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. FBR & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company also produces low-volatile metallurgical coal in the United States from its mines located in Alabama and West Virginia. In addition, it operates an iron ore mining complex in Western Australia and owns two non-operating iron ore mines in Eastern Canada.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), inclined 0.91% to $14.47, during its last trading session.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) issued a monthly Fleet Update Summary, which comprises new contracts, changes to existing contracts, and changes in estimated planned out-of-service time of 15 or more days since the August 19, 2015 Fleet Update Summary.

The report comprises the following:

The Transocean Barents, GSF Rig 140, and GSF Galaxy II are idle.

Estimated 2015 out-of-service time raised by a net 26 days; 2016 reduced by a net five days.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Companys primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), declined -2.09% to $19.70, during its last trading session.

Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (IPG).

Weber Shandwick, one of the worlds leading global communications and engagement firms, recently declared that media executive Vivian Schiller has taken an advisory role at the company as executive editor-in-residence. Schiller will work with Weber Shandwick and its clients to broaden thinking on media change and inspire brands to innovate the way they engage audiences in the digital era.

Vivian has been a pioneer in digital media and publishing, building and leading high-performing teams to successfully launch consumer media products of the highest quality, said Chris Perry, chief digital officer, Weber Shandwick. Her unmatched talent for ushering in media innovation into to legacy organizations will be incredibly valuable for our teams and clients.

In her position, Schiller will work with Weber Shandwicks leadership to continue to build creative, production and technical capabilities as part of the firms Mediaco content consulting and publishing practice, which assists brands institutionalize content publishing as a core engine of their PR and marketing mix. In addition, she will continue to build an ecosystem of third-party relationships to drive leading edge innovation into client programs worldwide.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Administration Group (CMG).

Finally, Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), ended its last trade with -1.86% loss, and closed at $30.10, as oil prices are lower on the persistent supply and demand gap.

The oil market is facing a steep global surplus, and although data indicates that U.S. production has declined in recent weeks, U.S. inventory remains high, Reuters reports.

Even if speculators are focusing on the decrease in U.S. production at present, it is important not to forget that U.S. crude oil stocks are still presently 28% higher than usual, Commerzbank analysts said in a report, according to Reuters.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The Company operates through six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment comprises interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

