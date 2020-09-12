4 Hot Momentum Stocks: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), Pepco Holdings, (NYSE:POM)

On Thursday, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), gained 1.25% to $58.46.

In celebration of the World Meeting of Families – Philadelphia 2015 and the historic visit of Pope Francis to Philadelphia, Comcast recently unveiled Eternally Rome, a new 13-minute show presented on “The Comcast Experience” video wall in the Comcast Center lobby.

Eternally Rome is a visual celebration of the ancient, beautiful city, shot using stunning high-resolution cinematography and featuring breathtaking views of some of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, counting the Colosseum, Pantheon, The Roman Forum, St. Peter’s Square and Vatican City.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast, and Archbishop Charles J. Chaput of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, presented the show recently to several hundred guests in the Comcast Center lobby.

“Comcast is excited and proud to introduce Eternally Rome, and to share this extraordinary show with the Philadelphia community,” said Mr. Roberts. “We hope Eternally Rome will be a symbol of welcome to those visiting from near and far, and part of an unforgettable experience for Philadelphia, the city Comcast has called home for more than 50 years.”

“Through its beautiful and engaging cinematography, Eternally Rome has brought the iconic spirit of Rome to life in our City of Philadelphia,” said Archbishop Chaput. “I’m most grateful to Comcast for creating this visual celebration of the Eternal City that will enhance the once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who are participating in the World Meeting of Families and the visit of Pope Francis.”

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), inclined 0.73% to $49.37, during its last trading session.

Mylan declared the U.S. launch of Fluvastatin Sodium Extended-release Tablets, 80 mg, which is the generic version of Novartis Lescol XL® Tablets. Mylan received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for this product, which is indicated to reduce elevated total cholesterol, LDL-C, Apo B, and triglyceride, and improvement HDL-C in adults with primary hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia, as an adjunct to diet, when response to diet and other non-pharmacological treatments (e.g. exercise, weight reduction) is inadequate.

Fluvastatin Sodium Extended-release Tablets, 80 mg, had U.S. sales of about $37.6 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2015, according to IMS Health.

Presently, Mylan has 262 ANDAs pending FDA approval representing $99.3 billion in annual brand sales, according to IMS Health. Fifty of these pending ANDAs are potential first-to-file opportunities, representing $33.4 billion in annual brand sales, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2014, according to IMS Health.

Mylan N.V., through its auxiliaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company provides generic or branded generic pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, or transdermal patch forms, in addition to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), declined -0.20% to $15.28, during its last trading session.

On behalf of Statoil, DNB has on 15 September 2015 purchased 781,215 shares for use in the groups Share saving plan.

The shares have been attained at a price of NOK 119.16 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 10,437,546 shares.

Statoil ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development and Production Norway; Development and Production International; Marketing, Processing and Renewable Energy; and Other segments.

Finally, Shares of Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), ended its last trade with -0.50% loss, and closed at $23.73.

Pepco Holdings, and Exelon reaffirmed they will continue to pursue the merger to deliver its noteworthy benefits to residents, businesses and communities in the District. Representatives from a broad group of organizations across the District – counting business, nonprofit, environmental, labor and faith groups – have voiced support for the merger.

“Supporters in D.C. continue to believe this merger is good for the District, and so do we,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “It would be a missed opportunity to deny Pepco customers the merger’s benefits, such as bill relief for customers and funding for green energy projects.”

Pepco Holdings and Exelon said they welcome further negotiation with District leaders about how the merger can best address the needs of D.C. families and businesses. Other states with jurisdiction over the merger — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia — have approved it.

“The District needs a strong and financially healthy electric utility for continued economic growth,” said Joseph M. Rigby, chairman, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “Without this merger, Pepco will be less able to invest in a 21st century electric grid, renewable energy or provide support for charitable giving for customers and communities in the District.”

Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas. In addition, the company designs, constructs, and operates energy projects and distributed generation equipment, counting combined heat and power plants principally for federal, state, and local government customers.

