3 U.S Stocks Traders Watch List – Twitter, (NYSE:TWTR), Hertz Global Holdings, (NYSE:HTZ), INSYS Therapeutics, (NASDAQ:INSY)

On Thursday, Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), gained 1.97% to $25.90.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder Evan Williams and his wife control a foundation, which raised $46.7m last month from the sale of Twitter stock that Williams gifted to the organization, reveals a new public filing.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) declared that one of their co-founders, Evan Williams has decided to sell off a large portion of his holdings within the company. Williams, who had owned over 11.5 million shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), sold about 25% of his holdings over two trading days on November 27th and 30th. The total number of shares sold by the co-founder was 2,772,513. The shares were sold in numerous transactions over this two-trading-day period for prices ranging from $25.10 to $25.57 per share.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), of the Technology sector forecasts a earnings per share growth of 71.80% over the next year. Its return on investment is presently -10.30% and its debt to equity is presently 0.37. Twitter, Inc. has a market cap of 17346.93 and its gross margin is 67.40%.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), declined -2.18% to $14.79, during its last trading session.

Hertz Global Holdings, declared that David Rowlands has been designated General Manager for Hertz UK, effective November 16th. Mr. Rowlands reports directly to Rafael Girona, Senior General Manager Region North, Hertz International, replacing Neil Cunningham who, after 19 successful years in the company, has decided to pursue a new career opportunity.

David Rowlands is responsible for developing and driving Hertz UKs strategy and business plan in addition to leading the countrys vehicle rental operations. He joins Hertz as a senior business leader with extensive operational leadership experience and a strong track record in driving noteworthy profits and growth in both domestic and international environments.

Mr. Rowlands has a multi-channel background in a variety of retail and global corporate sectors in addition to a strong expertise in change administration, process improvements and business transformation.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, rents and leases cars and trucks in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: U.S. Car Rental, International Car Rental, Worldwide Equipment Rental, and All Other Operations.

Finally, Shares of INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), ended its last trade with -18.54% loss, and closed at $26.06.

Insys Therapeutics, declared the presenting speakers for its Investor Day held on Thursday, December 3, 2015 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST at The Pierre Hotel in NYC.

The Insys executive administration team will be joined by several healthcare Key Opinion Leaders. Scientific presentations will be given by:

Dennis J. Dlugos, MD, MSCE

Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Pediatric Regional Epilepsy Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Jeff Gudin, MD

Director, Pain and Palliative Care at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, New Jersey; Clinical Instructor, Anesthesiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets Subsys, a proprietary sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients; and Dronabinol SG Capsule, a dronabinol soft gelatin capsule that is generic equivalent to Marinol, an approved second-line treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

