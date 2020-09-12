3 Notable Stocks in the News – Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), gained 1.22% to $28.16. The stock attained the volume of 19.00 million shares.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared the inauguration of openBerlin, a Cisco® Innovation Center. The center is now fully operational in the Euref campus in Berlins Schöneberg district.

Cisco Innovation Centers are aimed at catalyzing and showcasing digital innovation and development. They bring together customers, industry partners, startups, application developers, accelerators, government organizations and universities. openBerlin is one of nine Cisco Innovation Centers worldwide, each with its own specialization. At openBerlin, the focus is on manufacturing, logistics and transportation. Cisco intends to invest close to $30 million in the new site over the coming years.

An example of this approach is the cooperation with Berlin-based company Azeti Netoperates. Working with Azeti, the teams developed and launched to market a new asset administration solution that monitors and controls distributed infrastructure such as base stations of mobile operators over the Internet.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), surged 2.47% to $29.25, during its last trading session.

21st Century Fox America, declared the pricing of an issuance of $600 million of 3.700% Senior Notes due 2025 and $400 million of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2045 (together, the Notes). The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company. The closing of the offering is predictable to occur on October 21, 2015, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 21CFA will receive gross proceeds of $996,034,000 from this offering and anticipates to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The stock saw its price movement on below-normal volume, as 11.37 million shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 18.97 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of -23.06%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

Finally, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), ended its last trade with 1.51% gain, and closed at $44.46.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has apologized to a passenger for an apparently ugly episode that left travelers booing the airline’s flight crew, according to Business Journals.

Tiana Fough, 27, was boarding an American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) flight from Phoenix to Portland, Ore., when a flight attendant yelled at her, then another attendant kicked her off the plane for no apparent reason, according to an article in the Washington Post.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers. It serves 339 destinations in 54 countries.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.