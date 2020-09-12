3 Notable Stocks Alert – Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Olin (NYSE:OLN)

On Thursday, Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), lost -1.39% to $7.12, after ratings agency Fitch Ratings cut Brazils credit rating to near junk.

Fitch lowered Brazils credit rating to BBB-minus from BBB on Thursday, and warned that the country is on the brink of losing its investment grade rating, according to a statement. A BBB-minus rating is the lowest investment grade.

Brazil faces its longest recession since the 1930s, worsened by political turmoil as lawmakers attempt to oust President Dilma Rousseff. Investors worry that the political clashes will interfere with Rousseffs ability to close the 2016 budget gap.

19.08 million shares of the company were exchanged.

The stock is down -42.84% in this year through last close, and the beta ratio has a value of 1.74. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -8.13% which was maintained at -5.39% in 1-month period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Bank  Retail, Consumer Credit  Retail, and Wholesale Bank segments.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), surged 1.50% to $44.65, during its last trading session.

This school year, Edmunds Middle School and Hunt Middle School in Burlington, Vermont have been selected to join the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools (VILS) program directed by the nonprofit Digital Promise, a program that is using mobile technology to extend learning beyond the walls of the classroom. All 405 students at Edmunds, and all 383 students at Hunt will receive their own personal tablet equipped with a 2-year Verizon Wireless 4G LTE data plan, enabling 24/7 Internet access for learning at school, at home, and wherever they want to take them.

This program will provide new learning opportunities for students, especially those who may not have high-speed Internet connections accessible to them at home.

Verizon is dedicated to using technology as a resource that enables students to achieve brighter futures. Mobile technology puts a powerful learning tool directly into students’ hands and gives them the freedom to solve problems and access information and learning tools from anywhere.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

Finally, Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), ended its last trade with 2.51% gain, and closed at $18.40.

Olin Corporation (OLN) declared that on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, Olins senior administration team will review the companys third quarter earnings results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

A press release, counting financial statements and segment information, will be released after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2015. The release will be accessible on several news services counting Bloomberg News, Reuters, Dow Jones News Service and on Olins website.

Olin Corporation manufactures and sells chlor alkali products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products, Chemical Distribution, and Winchester.

