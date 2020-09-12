3 Notable Active Movers – Applied Materials, (NASDAQ:AMAT), Noble (NYSE:NE), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), gained 1.81% to $15.72. 25.25 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Applied Materials, Inc. declared it has shipped an Applied TopMet® roll-to-roll metal deposition system to Jindal Poly Films, a global leader in PET* and BOPP* films for flexible packaging and labeling applications. Incorporating Applied`s latest innovations, this TopMet system extends the company`s leadership in coating technology by providing the highest quality aluminum and transparent films on the industry`s widest platform to maximize productivity for the cost-sensitive barrier coating market.

First introduced for the commercial packaging industry in 1992, the TopMet platform has had continuous technology improvements enabling it to deposit consistently uniform, very thin films with high throughput that provide excellent barrier coatings. These barriers are essential to protect against oxygen and moisture in food, medical and pharmaceutical packaging to preserve freshness and purity and to extend shelf-life. The latest TopMet platform expands Applied`s industry-leading portfolio of roll-to-roll metal and oxide barrier coating tools used throughout the world for a wide variety of packaging applications.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide.

Shares of Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE), surged 0.41% to $12.32, during its last trading session.

Noble Corporation plc (NE) declared that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of October 15, 2015. The report, titled Fleet Status Report, can be found on the Companys Web site www.noblecorp.com, under the Investor Relations section of the Web site.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units.

Finally, Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), ended its last trade with 0.54% gain, and closed at $44.98.

Mondelēz International, declared the expansion of its Cocoa Life program in Côte d’Ivoire. In line with its commitment to empower 200,000 farmers and invest $400 million in Côte d’Ivoire and five other cocoa origins by 2022, Mondelēz International will partner with Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products, and Solidaridad, international development NGO, to scale up the implementing capacity of its holistic Cocoa Life program.

“This new partnership will allow us to quickly double the number of farmers we reach in Côte d’Ivoire in just two years from 2014,” said Cathy Pieters, Director of Cocoa Life at Mondelēz International. “Their complementary expertise will support our objectives of creating thriving cocoa communities while ensuring sustainable cocoa production.”

Barry Callebaut and Solidaridad will work hand in hand on the ground. Barry Callebaut will provide farmers with agricultural training and access to inputs to improve cocoa productivity and incomes, while Solidaridad will work together with the cocoa communities to design tailored community action plans and implement actions to strengthen livelihoods, empower women and promote children’s rights.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates, and gums and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.

