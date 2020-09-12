3 Hot Stocks to Track: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), gain 4.63% to $0.565.

Yingli Green Energy Holding, declared that its holding partner, Yingli Energy (Beijing) Company Limited (Yingli Beijing) has reached a contract with CFC Group Construction Limited (CFC Construction) to supply 170 megawatts (MW) of solar panels for utility-scale power plants in Chinas Hebei province. It is Yinglis largest solar panel supply agreement to date in China.

CFC Construction is committed to the construction, operation, maintenance and innovation of solar and wind power plants. To ensure our power plants high quality, we only select leading manufacturers for both solar panels and balance-of-system components. We have partnered with Yingli for these power plants because, as one of the worlds leading solar panel manufacturers, Yinglis products meet CFCs demanding product quality requirements, commented Mr. Chen Jiguang of CFC Construction.

We are happy to enter into our largest supply agreement to date in China with CFC Construction, one of Chinas most competitive construction contractors, commented Mr. Liansheng Miao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yingli. Our highly durable Yingli Solar panels deliver superior performance in the harsh weather conditions that characterize Zhangjiakou and its surroundings, and we look forward to broadening access to solar power in communities across the region thanks to our partnership with CFC Construction.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, markets, manufactures, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), declined -4.19% to $3.20, during its last trading session.

First Point Minerals Corp. (FPX.TO) declare that Monday, November 16, 2015 has been set as the date for the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) to approve the formerly declared binding agreement with associated companies of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) (Cliffs) to purchase Cliffs 60% ownership of the Companys flagship Decar nickel project (Decar or the Project), for an acquisition price of US$4.75 million.

The Transaction constitutes a related party transaction in the context of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, (MI 61-101) because Cliffs holds more than 10% of the voting securities of First Point. Approval of the Transaction by the Companys minority shareholders and acceptance of the Transaction by the Toronto Stock Exchange will result in First Point owning 100% of the Project, which comprises 60 claims covering about 24,500 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division, northwest of the town of Fort St. James, in central British Columbia.

The Record Date for persons entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be Friday, October 9, 2015.

The Special Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 16th in the Boardroom of Computershare Investor Services, located at 510 Burrard Street, 3rd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B9. It is predictable that the Special Meeting materials will be mailed to the registered shareholders and to financial intermediaries holding shares beneficially for Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners on October 20, 2015.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

Finally, Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), ended its last trade with 6.88% gain, and closed at $3.73.

Geron Corporation, declared the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate imetelstat in patients with myelofibrosis (MF). This clinical trial, also referred to as the IMbarkTM study, is being conducted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), under the terms of the exclusive worldwide imetelstat license and partnership agreement between the companies.

The purpose of the Phase 2 clinical trial is to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two dose levels of single-agent imetelstat in patients with MF. The trial is designed to enroll about 200 patients (about 100 patients per dosing arm) with DIPSS intermediate-2 or high risk MF who have relapsed after or are refractory to Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment. At the time of enrollment, patients must have measurable splenomegaly and symptoms of MF. Patients will be assigned randomly on a blinded basis on a 1:1 ratio to one of two dosing arms – 9.4 mg/kg every three weeks or 4.7 mg/kg every three weeks. Dose reductions for adverse events are allowed and will follow protocol-specified algorithms. An interim review of data from the trial is planned after about 20 patients per arm have been randomized and followed for at least 12 weeks, in order to assess the adequacy of one or both of the initial dosing arms. As a result of this interim review, one or both dosing arms could continue as planned, be stopped or modified, or alternative doses could be selected.

Secondary efficacy endpoints comprise the number of patients achieving complete remission (CR) or partial remission (PR), clinical improvement (CI), and anemia, spleen and symptom responses as assessed using the modified 2013 International Working Group-Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Research and Treatment (IWG-MRT) criteria. These secondary endpoints will be assessed at the time of the primary efficacy analysis. Exploratory endpoints comprise cytogenetic and molecular responses, in addition to leukemia-free survival.

Safety outcomes will be monitored throughout the trial and will comprise improved data collection and reporting for adverse events of interest, counting hepatobiliary-associated laboratory findings and hepatic adverse events.

Geron Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies.

