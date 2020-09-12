3 Best Trending Stocks: Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) | Stocks Newswire

At the end of Fridays trade, Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)s shares surged 1.45% to $58.71.

Altria Group Inc (MO) has beta value of 0.49. The company has the market capitalization of $115.13 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 15.10% while its return on equity ratio was 161.30%. ATR value of company was 0.92 while stock volatility for week was 1.27% while for month was 1.51%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -4.65 and its current ratio was -0.70.

Altria Group, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2015, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2015 third-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at about 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Companys reportable segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. As of December 31, 2014, Altria Group, Inc.s wholly owned subsidiaries included Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), ended its Fridays trading session with 0.85% gain, and closed at $74.90.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has market value of $203.21 billion while its EPS was booked as $3.06 in the last 12 months. The stock has 2.71 billion shares outstanding while 60.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 49.90% while net profit margin was 8.90%. Beta value of the company was 0.54; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Procter & Gamble, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6629 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 16, 2015, to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2015, and to Series A and Series B Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 23, 2015.

The dividend was declared during P&G’s annual shareholder meeting in Cincinnati. P&G has been paying a dividend for 125 successive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has raised its dividend for 59 successive years.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which includes blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which includes oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which consists of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

On Friday, Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)s shares declined -1.61% to $18.99.

Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) offered -16.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has 4.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 3.30%. The company has $10.05 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 81.70%. Its price to book ratio was 0.85. Volatility of the stock was 3.80% for the week while for the month booked as 4.14%.

Newmont Mining, declared it will report third quarter 2015 operations and financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2015. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) is a production stage mining company. The Company is focused on gold production. Newmont is also engaged in the exploration for and acquisition of gold and copper properties. Its operations and/or assets are in the United States Australia Peru Indonesia Ghana Mexico Suriname and New Zealand.

