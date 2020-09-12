3 Best Stocks Under Review: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

On Monday, Shares of Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV), inclined 0.21% to $4.88, during its last trading session. Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV) opened its trading session at $4.96. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $4.85 and share price hit to max level of $4.98. It has market worth of $76.54 billion. It traded total volume of 14.47 million shares lower than the average volume of 17.45 million shares.

According to Zacks Investment Research, 0 analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, 1 have assigned a hold rating, 1 says it’s a buy, and 1 have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

In the last 12 months, Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV) EPS was booked as $0.22. Beta value of the company was 1.21; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), showed bullish trend with higher momentum of 0.17% to close at $52.43. The company traded total volume of 10.16 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 16.03 million shares. The company has a market value of $78.67 billion and about 1.50 billion shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $47.52 and reached to max level of $75.72.

QUALCOMM received courtesy copies of two Statements of Objections (SO) from the European Commission regarding separate matters involving Qualcomms chipset business. A Statement of Objections informs the subject of the investigation of the allegations against it and provides an opportunity to respond to such allegations. It is not a determination of the final outcome of the investigation. Qualcomm has several months to respond to the preliminary allegations in each SO.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 20.80% while gross profit margin was 60.00%. The company has 3.12% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.60%. The company earned $5.27 billion in prior twelve months on revenue of $25.28 billion.

Shares of Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO) finished up 0.03% to close at $104.05. The stock kicked off the day at $103.05 and traded between a low of $103.00 and a high of $104.23. The company traded 2.07 million shares more than average volume of 1.40 million shares. The stock’s worth is $20.56 billion. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 2.30.

During the last several months other analysts have commented on the company rating. Equity Analysts at the Brokerage Firm, UBS, upgrades their rating on the shares of Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO). UBS has a Buy rating on the shares. Formerly, the analysts had a Neutral rating on the shares. As per the latest report, the brokerage house maintains the price target to $16 per share. The rating by the firm was issued on November 17, 2015.

Return on assets ratio of the company was 19.80% while its return on equity ratio was -281.7%. ATR value of company was 1.90 while stock volatility for week was 1.64% while for month was 1.78%.

