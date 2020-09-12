On Wednesday, Shares of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), lost -0.62% to $33.56.

AT&T named industry veteran Jennifer Van Buskirk Regional President-Northeast. In this role, Van Buskirk will drive sales growth and oversee operations for AT&Ts mobility and entertainment businesses.

Van Buskirk joins a leading sales organization spanning fourteen states and the District of Columbia with more than 3,700 points of distribution, counting company owned retail stores, national and authorized retailers.

Jennifer is a proven leader who embraces change and energizes people to stay motivated and engaged to create new opportunities and an excellent customer experience for AT&Ts mobility and entertainment businesses, said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, AT&T Mobility.

Before coming to AT&Ts Northeast region, Van Buskirk served as president of Cricket Wireless, a premium pre-paid carrier owned by AT&T. She is credited with building AT&Ts premium pre-paid wireless business from the ground up, counting managing the integration and brand transition of Cricket after AT&Ts acquisition of Leap Wireless in 2014.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers data and voice services, counting local, long-distance, and network access services, in addition to roaming services to youth, family, professionals, small businesses, government, and business customers.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), declined -0.46% to $10.73, during its last trading session.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation declared that Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent and Vice President of Finance Rahul Mathur will discuss Cypresss business and planned outlook at three investor events in December.

First, Trent and Mathur will present at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Second, Trent and Mathur will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2015, at 3:25 p.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, California.

Third, Mathur will present at the 2015 Wedbush California Dreamin Consumer Administration Access Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2015 at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time in Santa Monica, California.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation provides mixed-signal programmable solutions, semiconductor memories, and integrated semiconductor solutions worldwide. The company’s Memory Products division designs and manufactures static random access memory (SRAM) products and nonvolatile RAMs used to store and retrieve data in networking, wireless infrastructure and handsets, computation, consumer, automotive, industrial, and other electronic systems; and general-purpose programmable clocks.

Finally, Shares of UTi Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:UTIW), ended its last trade with -0.14% loss, and closed at $6.97.

UTi Worldwide has introduced new multimodal hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City to tackle the challenges of static air cargo capacity and service its Worldwide Gateways in Europe and the USA.

Using these consolidation hubs UTi can provide faster, more reliable transits for clients goods and take advantage of excess, short haul air capacity while also benefiting from established road feeder routes it already has in place.

These hubs also allow UTi to roll out new routes to provide clients with seamless movement of cargo to UTis European and American gateways. The three new routes are:

SMATAR Germany Singapore Malaysia and Thailand Air Routing to Germany for locations in Europe serviced by UTis Frankfurt Gateway

SMATAR Amsterdam Singapore Malaysia and Thailand Air Routing to Amsterdam for locations in Europe serviced by UTis Amsterdam Gateway

SMART-US Safe Mekong Air Routing to the US for freight from Vietnam and Cambodia to UTis Chicago and Atlanta Gateways.

UTi Worldwide Inc. operates as a non-asset-based supply chain services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Freight Forwarding, and Contract Logistics and Distribution. The Freight Forwarding segment offers airfreight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and other related services.

