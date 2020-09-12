3 Best Stocks on Trader’s Radar: istar Inc (NYSE:STAR), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

On Thursday, Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR), gained 4.59% to $13.00.

iStar (STAR), declared that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2015 on Tuesday, November 3, 2015, preceding to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations startning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

iStar Inc. operates as a finance and investment company focusing on the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company provides custom-tailored investment capital to high-end private and corporate owners of real estate; and invests in a range of real estate sectors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), inclined 4.42% to $90.95, during its last trading session.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Friday, October 23, 2015, to discuss the companys third quarter 2015 financial results.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruisers under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisières de France, and TUI Cruises brand names.

Finally, Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), ended its last trade with -0.19% loss, and closed at $109.16.

Cummins Inc., declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 97.5 cents per share, payable on December 1, 2015, to shareholders of record on November 20, 2015.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related components. It operates in four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Generation.

