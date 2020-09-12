3 Best Stock’s News Report: Sprint (NYSE:S), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

On Tuesday, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)s shares inclined 2.20% to $4.89.

Sprint Corp (S) The company has the market capitalization of $19.14 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -4.10% while its return on equity ratio was -15.00%. ATR value of company was 0.23 while stock volatility for week was 4.97% while for month was 5.05%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.57 and its current ratio was -0.90.

Sprint Corporation is a holding company. The Company, together with its auxiliaries is a wireless communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services. The Company operates in two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)s shares gained 0.71% to $28.37.

eBay Inc (EBAY) is currently valued at $34.55 billion. The company has 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 83.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.91 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.74. The company exchanged hands with 10.97 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 15.59 million shares. It beta stands at 0.98.

eBay Inc.(eBay) is a global technology company. The Company has created an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants access to its applications programming interfaces (APIs), to develop software and solutions for commerce. The Company enables commerce through three segments: Marketplaces, Payments and Enterprise.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)s shares dipped -8.77% to $102.27.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) offered 33.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has 22.20% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 17.60%. The company has $18.39 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 84.80%. Its price to book ratio was 2.34. Volatility of the stock was 2.72% for the week while for the month booked as 2.66%.

Cummins Inc., declared restructuring and cost reduction actions to respond to a slowdown in global markets and lowered its outlook for 2015. The Company anticipates to reduce its professional workforce by up to 2,000 people, with the majority accomplished by the end of this year. These actions are predictable to deliver annualized savings in the range of $160 million to $200 million and the Company will record pre-tax costs of between $70 million and $90 million associated with the workforce reduction in the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjustments to manufacturing capacity are already being made on a facility-by-facility basis and the Company will evaluate if more noteworthy restructuring actions are required in the coming weeks and months.

Recent highlights:

Cummins declared that the company has been named to the 2015 Dow Jones North American Sustainability Index for a 10th successive year. The index, part of the global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, identifies the leading companies for sustainability worldwide.

Readers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) have voted Cummins Power Generation’s latest QSK95 Series generator as a 2015 Product of the Year winner.

Cummins was named as a winner of the Golden Peacock Global Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for the year 2015.

The Company raised its quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent and has returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases throughout the year.

Cummins Inc. is a global diesel engine manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, counting filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems and electric power generation systems.

