3 Best Stocks Investor’s Alert: Gilead Sciences, (NASDAQ:GILD), United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), Yum! Brands, (NYSE:YUM) | BNinvestors

At the end of Fridays trade, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)s shares surged 1.17% to $102.83.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has beta value of 0.85. The company has the market capitalization of $150.91 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 42.70% while its return on equity ratio was 96.30%. ATR value of company was 3.13 while stock volatility for week was 2.32% while for month was 3.31%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.73 and its current ratio was -0.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The Company’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), ended its Fridays trading session with -3.08% loss, and closed at $55.97.

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) has market value of $21.14 billion while its EPS was booked as $6.91 in the last 12 months. The stock has 377.76 million shares outstanding while 91.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 28.60% while net profit margin was 6.90%. Beta value of the company was 0.17; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

United Continental Holdings Inc.’s directors as recently as Friday were at an impasse on whether to appoint an interim chief executive officer or start seeking a new one to replace ailing Oscar Munoz, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Munoz suffered a heart attack Thursday after little more than a month on the job. The board talked about possible courses of action on Friday but was stymied by a lack of information about the condition of the 56-year-old executive, said the person, who was briefed on the deliberation and asked not to be named discussing private information. It was unclear on Sunday whether the board had reached a conclusion.

United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy declined to comment on Sunday, ahead of a week in which the airline is planned to report the first earnings under Munoz’s helm. The Chicago-based airline confirmed Friday the CEO had been hospitalized but didn’t give a reason or say whether anyone had temporarily assumed his duties. The company, in its statement, said the airline would “continue to operate normally.” Bloomberg Reports

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal wholly owned subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations.

On Friday, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)s shares inclined 4.21% to $72.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) offered 0.90% EPS for prior five years. The company has 56.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 23.50%. The company has $31.12 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 79.50%. Its price to book ratio was -17.22. Volatility of the stock was 2.51% for the week while for the month booked as 2.69%.

YUM, declared it is nearing conclusion of its planned review, the appointment of Keith A. Meister to its Board of Directors, and updated its outlook for 2015.

The Company said its Board and administration are close to concluding their thorough review of planned options, counting those related to the Company’s structure, and intend to communicate the outcome shortly.

Mr. Meister is Founder and Managing Partner of investment fund Corvex Administration LP. Corvex Administration is one of Yum! Brands’ largest shareholders, holding nearly 5% of YUM’s common stock. His appointment is effective Friday, October 16, 2015.

Mr. Meister said, “We have had a constructive dialogue with the Board and administration over the last several months. This is a company with multiple avenues for unlocking noteworthy long-term value, and I look forward to working with the Board and administration to expeditiously finalize a plan that we believe can deliver that value to shareholders.”

YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is engaged in restaurant business. YUM develops, operates, franchises and licenses a system of both traditional and non-traditional Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), which prepare, package and sell a menu of food items.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.