On Tuesday, Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW)s shares declined -1.40% to $50.57.

The Dow Chemical Company’s (DOW) Board of Directors, counting Third Point’s two designated directors, are unanimously and fully supportive of the declared merger of equals with DuPont and intended separation. This merger is the optimal path forward and a win for all of our shareholders. We stand by both our and DuPont’s Boards’ unanimous decisions to conduct this transaction, and are fully focused on achieving the successful integration of both powerhouse companies.

Statements from Dow Board Members for Attribution

Jeff Fettig – Lead Director

“Dow’s Board of Directors is fully aligned with the strategy that Andrew and his administration team are executing. We unanimously support the agreement with DuPont, which is the culmination of our focus to create compriseent and sustainable value for our shareholders and meet our customers’ needs.”

Dennis H. Reilley

Serving as a long-standing member of Dows Board of Directors, Ive had the opportunity to assist develop and guide Dows strategy over the years culminating in the recent merger declarement with DuPont. This historic action, combined with the strong and compriseent financial results the Company has delivered for the last three years, is a testament to the unwavering vision and leadership of Dows Board, Andrew Liveris himself, and the strength and depth of Dows administration team.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD)s shares dropped -2.08% to $66.50.

DuPont declared the following executive leadership changes, effective Jan. 1, 2016 to streamline the company for growth and simplify the organization.

James C. Collins, executive vice president, will lead the DuPont Agriculture business segment. Marc Doyle has been named executive vice president and will lead the Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection business segments.

Richard C. Olson has been named senior vice president – Corporate Services and will assume responsibility for the Safety, Health & Environment, Operational Excellence, Facility Services & Real Estate, Sourcing & Logistics and Information Technology functions. Douglas Muzyka, senior vice president and chief science and technology officer, adds responsibility for Engineering Technologies and the companys regional leadership.

In addition to the leadership changes, James C. Borel, executive vice president and Gary W. Spitzer, senior vice president, Integrated Operations and Engineering have elected to retire following 36 years of service with DuPont, respectively, effective in early 2016.

E I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. The company’s Agriculture segment offers corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, seed products, wheat, rice, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)s shares dipped -0.35% to $28.57.

NTAP has a market value of $8.38 billion and about 292.34 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $28.52 and reached to max level of $29.01.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers Data ONTAP storage operating system that delivers integrated data protection, comprehensive data administration, and built-in software for virtualized, shared infrastructures, cloud computing, and mixed workload business applications; E-Series storage systems for storage area network workloads (SAN); all-flash arrays that deliver input/output operations per second and ultralow latency to drive speed, responsiveness, and value from the applications that control key business operations; and hybrid arrays for mainstream business applications.