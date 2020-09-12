3 Best Movers to Watch: Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Hudson City Bancorp, (NASDAQ:HCBK), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

On Monday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)s shares declined -0.51% to $3.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has market value of $21.27 billion while its EPS was booked as $0.09 in the last 12 months. The stock has 5.37 billion shares outstanding while 23.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 59.60% while net profit margin was 11.20%. Beta value of the company was 1.60; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK)s shares dropped -4.34% to $9.47.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (HCBK) has beta value of 1.18. The company has the market capitalization of $5.24 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.30% while its return on equity ratio was 2.50%. ATR value of company was 0.28 while stock volatility for week was 2.56% while for month was 3.22%.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. serves as the holding company of its subsidiary, Hudson City Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank. The Company is a community and consumer-oriented retail savings bank offering traditional deposit products, residential real estate mortgage loans and consumer loans.

At the end of Mondays trade, bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)s shares dipped -4.37% to $81.83.

bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has -21.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -9.90%. The company has $3.10 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 66.40%. Its price to book ratio was 2.93. Volatility of the stock was 13.11% for the week while for the month booked as 11.36%.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products based on the transformative potential of gene therapy to treat patients with severe genetic diseases and cancer. The Companys products include Lenti-D, LentiGlobin and CAR T Cells.

