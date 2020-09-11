Traders Recap on Notable Stocks: Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

On Wednesday, Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP), gained 0.40% to $7.46.

Office Depot, declared its “Gear Up for Gifting” holiday campaign at all retail stores and at officedepot.com/holiday with early Black Friday deals, special holiday fashion collections, free delivery for qualifying $35 online orders1, and mailing and shipping services.

“Office Depot offers products and services to assist holiday shoppers ‘Gear Up for Gifting’,” said Tim Rea, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Office Depot, Inc. “We’re excited to share gift collections that make it convenient to shop and give personalized gifts this holiday season.”

Office Depot, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, supplies office products and services. The company’s North American Retail division sells an assortment of merchandise, counting office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture under various brands through its chain of office supply stores.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), declined -0.19% to $102.74, during its last trading session.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH), a leader in the ready-to-blend frozen beverage category, is happy to declare that it has signed a contract with PepsiCo North America Beverages, a division of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), to become its exclusive sales representative within the foodservice channel to present Barfreshs line of ready-to-blend smoothies and frozen beverages throughout the United States and Canada. The agreement also comprises certain rights regarding new international markets where Barfresh presently does not sell its products and brand extensions into grocery stores within the United States and Canada.

Barfresh beverages are pre-portioned and perfectly consistant every time. The current blended line of smoothies, shakes, and frappes contain no preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors, are gluten free, kosher certified and the smoothies are made with real fruit. The Barfresh process is simple requiring only a blender, which reduces labor, eliminates waste and creates higher profit margins for operators.

We are incredibly proud to partner with PepsiCo North America Beverages to expedite the expansion of our beverage offering to such a wide range of foodservice and restaurant operators. We expect this agreement will lead to noteworthy revenue growth for our company in calendar 2016 and beyond, said Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO of Barfresh Food Group. Through our agreement with PepsiCo North America Beverages, we can now be comprised as part of its offerings to a noteworthybase of customers. Additionally, we will be able to fast track our growth and expedite the test to market process with large national accounts. There is noteworthyopportunity for Barfresh in the $25BN frozen blended beverage category and this exclusive agreement with PepsiCo North America Beverages will assist to accelerate our continued growth in North America and beyond.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay’s potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips, branded dips, Ruffles potato chips, Fritos corn chips, and Santitas tortilla chips.

Finally, Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), ended its last trade with 0.53% loss, and closed at $7.57.

Teekay Tankers Ltd., plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2015 before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2015.

The Company also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2015 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2015.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is engaged in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.