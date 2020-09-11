Technology Stocks News Summary Update: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)

On Wednesday, Shares of Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), gain 0.91% to $6.64.

Nokia Corporation (NOK), latest closing price of $6.64 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Its 52-week range has been $5.71 $8.45; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $8.44 achieved on Nov 3, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $5.71 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -5.46% which was maintained at -19.43% in this year.

HERE, declared the integration of its HERE Platform for Business with Oracle Transportation Administration.

Oracle Transportation Administration supports all aspects of planning, execution and freight payment, allowing both shippers and logistics service providers to minimize cost, optimize service levels and create flexible business process automation within their global transportation and logistics networks.

The HERE Platform for Business assists power the map display, geocoding and routing capabilities of Oracle Transportation Administration for Cloud and on premise deployments. Specific Oracle Transportation Administration functionality powered by HERE comprise:

External Distance Engine Oracle Transportation Administration provides the built-in capability to use the HERE Platform for Business for geocoding locations and to calculate distance and transit time between locations.

Mapping The HERE Platform now integrates seamlessly with Oracle Transportation Administration, bringing users the ability to visualize locations, orders, shipments, routes and information such as real-time traffic and incidents on the map.

Street Level Routing The HERE Platform provides the capability to generate point-to-point routes between shipping locations.

The HERE Platform for Business comes preconfigured and pre-integrated into the Oracle Transportation Administration Cloud offering, giving Oracle customers access to the innovative and high quality services built from HERE maps. With the packaged capabilities counting all of the map-enabled workflows, Oracle Transportation Administration is easy to deploy and use.

HERE, a Nokia (NOK) company, and Oracle have been collaborating and innovating for fifteen years. HERE is an Oracle supplier of geographic data for Oracle applications and technologies, providing solutions for the most advanced Oracle implementations, across all industry verticals and businesses large and small.

