Sizzling Stocks Update: Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV), Masco (NYSE:MAS), Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT)

On Tuesday, Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV)s shares inclined 1.21% to $5.03.

Ambev SA (ADR) (ABEV) is currently valued at $78.12 billion. The company has 15.07 billion shares outstanding. The company has 7.23 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 6.80. The company exchanged hands with 29.56 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 22.48 million shares. It beta stands at 1.35.

Ambev SA, known as Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewers sector. Ambev produces, distributes and sell beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products across the Americas.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)s shares gained 2.75% to $28.36.

Masco Corp (MAS) offered 52.70% EPS for prior five years. The company has 114.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 25.80%. The company has $9.49 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 92.20%. Volatility of the stock was 3.07% for the week while for the month booked as 2.83%.

Masco Corp, stated operating profit growth and flat net sales in the third quarter of 2015. Adjusted operating margins expanded to 14 percent, representing a 190 basis point improvement over prior year.

2015 Third Quarter Commentary

Net sales from ongoing operations were flat at $1.8 billion. North American sales raised 3 percent and international sales reduced 9 percent in U.S. dollars but raised 4 percent in local currency

Contrast to third quarter 2014, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 36 percent, were as follows:

Gross margins improved to 31.9 percent contrast to 30.0 percent

Operating margins improved to 14 percent contrast to 12.1 percent

Income from ongoing operations was $.34 per common share contrast to $.27 per common share

Income from ongoing operations, as stated, was $.32 per common share

Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was about $1.5 billion

About 7.6 million shares were repurchased in the third quarter

Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products. The Companys segments comprise Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Installation and Other Services, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. Its Cabinets and Related Products comprises assembled kitchen and bath cabinets, and home office work stations, entertainment centers, storage products; bookcases, and kitchen utility products.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT)s shares surged 1.75% to $15.14.

Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) has market value of $2.12 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.37 in the last 12 months. The stock has 91.81 million shares outstanding. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 50.70% while net profit margin was 4.60%. Beta value of the company was 2.91; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Swift Transportation Company (Swift Transportation Co.) is a multi-faceted transportation services company, operating the fleet of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.