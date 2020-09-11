Pre-Market News Review: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

On Wednesday, Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), gained 6.37% to $5.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International, and its partner Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Endo), a partner of Endo International plc (ENDP) (ENL.TO), declared earlier that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BELBUCA (CIII) (buprenorphine HCl) buccal film for use in patients with chronic pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. FDA approval of BELBUCA has triggered a milestone payment to BDSI from Endo of $50 million following the 2012 worldwide license and development agreement between BDSI and Endo for the development and commercialization of BELBUCA.

It is anticipated that BELBUCA may become commercially available in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2016, which may trigger additional milestone payments from Endo in the future if certain sales milestones are met. BDSI may also be entitled to receive tiered royalties on net sales of BELBUCA that start in the mid-teens.

Based on current operations and forecasts, BDSI estimates that the $50 million dollar milestone payment from Endo, when combined with current cash on hand, provides BDSI with sufficient capital to operate its business to about the middle of 2017.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain administration and addiction.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), declined -0.38% to $147.89, during its last trading session.

Boeing, delivered a 777-300ER (Extended Range) to Garuda Indonesia in a special SkyTeam livery. The 777-300ER continues to play an important role in Garudas network expansion strategy.

We continue to grow our network with the SkyTeam alliance and the 777-300ERs efficiency and economics allow us to stay competitive and with an interior that our passengers love. Were proud to see our latest 777-300ER in the SkyTeam livery, said Arif Wibowo, President and CEO, Garuda Indonesia.

Garuda Indonesia became the 20th member to join the SkyTeam Alliance in August 2014, providing access to an extensive global network with more than 16,320 daily flights to 1,052 destinations in 177 countries. The Indonesian flag carrier presently operates more than 90 Boeing airplanes, counting Next-Generation 737s, 777-300ERs and 747-400s.

The Boeing Company, together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide.

Finally, Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC), ended its last trade with 4.80% gain, and closed at $38.65.

GNC Holdings, authorized and declared the quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2015 of $0.18 per share of the Companys common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 28, 2015 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2015.

GNC Holdings, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer. The Companys foundation is built on 80 years of superior product quality and innovation. GNC connects customers to their best by offering a premium assortment of vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, diet, sports nutrition and protein products. This assortment features proprietary GNC counting Mega Men®, Ultra Mega®, Total Lean, Pro Performance®, Pro Performance® AMP, Beyond Raw®, GNC Puredge™, GNC GenetixHD®, Herbal Plus® and nationally recognized third party brands.

GNCs diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2015, GNC has more than 9,000 locations, of which more than 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (counting 1,062 franchise and 2,319 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in more than 50 countries (counting distribution centers where retail sales are made).

GNC Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of health and wellness products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Franchise, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products comprise vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements, sports nutrition products, diet products, and other wellness products.

