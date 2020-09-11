Pre-Market News Analysis on: International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

On Tuesday, Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), lost -4.04% to $137.85.

International Business Machines Corp., declared Uvionics Tech, a Singapore-based data analytics and intelligent products integration solutions startup, is migrating its existing enterprise applications to IBM Cloud. The company is also using IBM Cloud to develop new applications to improve the efficiency of its data analytics and intelligent products operations.

With operations in Singapore, India, and the United States, Uvionics Tech specialises in solutions in areas like healthcare, sensors fusion/integration, the Internet of Things (IoT), energy, life sciences and utilities, using product integration with software, advanced analytics, machine learning, deep learning, deep belief and artificial intelligence.

With IBM Clouds Platform-as-a-Service, Bluemix, Uvionics Tech has been able to seamlessly develop their applications and conduct graphics processing all on one integrated platform. Formerly, the company had to host its application development and graphical processing unit on two different platforms, which took twice as long for the setup, configuration and integration.

Since its move to IBM Cloud, Uvionics Tech has seen noteworthy improvement in business productivity and a reduction in lead time for application development. For example, it now takes them two days instead of eight days to set up the application development infrastructure, which has resulted in a 300 percent gain.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), inclined 7.34% to $25.31, during its last trading session.

Integrated Device Technology, declared a contract to acquire privately held ZMDI (Zentrum Mikroelektronik Dresden AG) for total consideration of $310M in cash. The acquisition provides IDT with a highly regarded Automotive & Industrial business, and extends their technology leadership in high performance programmable power devices and timing & signal conditioning.

Automotive & Industrial provides a noteworthy new growth opportunity. IDT gains immediate leverage for new designs in Wireless Charging, Power Administration, and Timing & Signal Conditioning. ZMDI’s business is already well established and positioned for growth, and benefits right away from IDT’s scale and technology.

“This move accelerates progress to our $800M annual revenue aim within our industry benchmark financial performance by over a year,” said Gregory Waters, IDT President & CEO. “IDT’s strategy is unchanged, but our product and technology position is significantly expanded. Our target market segments of Consumer, Communications, and High Performance Computing all benefit from additional product, revenue, and customer relationships that bolster our commitment to outgrow the semiconductor market by at least a factor of two.”

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Communications, and Computing and Consumer.

Finally, Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), ended its last trade with -6.72% loss, and closed at $51.20.

PACCAR, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Industrial Conference at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.paccar.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link until November 13, 2015.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

PACCAR Inc, together with its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services.

