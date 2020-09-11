Fresh Stocks News Update: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

On Wednesday, Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)s shares inclined 4.55% to $9.66.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) has 75.20% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 0.69. The company has 1.30 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $12.24 billion. Price to book ratio was 0.79. Net profit margin of the company was 25.60%.Stock volatility for the month was booked as 2.71% while for the week was recorded as 2.43%.

Regions Financial Corp, declared the acquisition of BlackArch Partners, a private, middle-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Financial terms of the transaction are not revealed.

BlackArch Partners is led by seasoned M&A bankers with decades of prior experience from Bowles Hollowell Conner, Edgeview Partners, Harris Williams and JP Morgan. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 300 transactions in 16 countries on four continents through 12 industry-focused practices that cover sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch’s founding partners, Will Cooper, Bram Hall, Kelly Katterhagen, Drew Quartapella, Matt Salisbury and Gordie Vap will continue to lead BlackArch.

“BlackArch has practiced noteworthygrowth in deal volume and bankers over the last several years, and the combination with Regions will accelerate our growth and our vision to build an industry-leading middle-market investment bank,” said Andrew “Drew” Quartapella, founder and Managing Director of BlackArch Partners. “Both Regions and BlackArch share a focus on the middle market, and we have a common culture of surpassing the expectations of our clients.”

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)s shares gained 0.90% to $30.28.

SM Energy Co (SM) has the market capitalization of $2.04 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 0.93 while EPS was $6.34. Institutional ownership of the company was 9.00% while 67.60 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 20.90% while its gross profit margin was 63.90%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -13.97%. ROE ratio was 19.90% while ROI was 16.50%.

SM Energy, declares its financial results for the third quarter of 2015 and provides an operations update.

THIRD QUARTER 2015 RESULTS

Production for the third quarter of 2015 was 16.1 MMBOE, or 174.5 MBOE/d, up 22% contrast with 13.1 MMBOE, or 142.5 MBOE/d, in the third quarter of 2014. Total production raised sequentially, adjusted for second quarter assets sales, and exceeded the Companys expectations by about 0.6 MMBOE, despite an 11% sequential decline in non-operated Eagle Ford production.

Strong production was driven by well performance in the Companys core areas that continues to exceed the Companys year-end 2014 type curves plus a number of positive test wells in the Eagle Ford that came on sales during the quarter. Specifically, Eagle Ford Test #1 reached a peak natural gas rate of 105 MMcf/d during the quarter and Test #3 is on sales with several wells producing more than 10 MMcf/d each, while still cleaning up. Of note, these tests were drilled in high natural gas content areas, increasing the mix of natural gas in total third quarter production. The production mix for the quarter was 28% oil, 45% natural gas and 27% natural gas liquids (NGLs). For the first nine months of 2015, total production was 49.3 MMBOE, up 27% contrast with 39.0 MMBOE in the first nine months of 2014.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)s shares dipped -0.13% to $45.41.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has market capitalization of $29.98 billion. Its current ratio was -0.60 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 15.61%. The company offered earning per share of $2.73 while its 659.36 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was 7.68%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.79% while for the month it was shown at 2.76%.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines (Southwest). Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets.