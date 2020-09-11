3 Best Movers of Yesterday: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

On Thursday, Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), gained 2.47% to $29.44.

21st Century Fox and FX Network’s “Fargo” will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, in Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio on Friday, October 16, 2015 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

Shares of ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), inclined 1.41% to $88.50, during its last trading session.

ASML Holding N.V., publishes its 2015 third-quarter results.

Q3 net sales of EUR 1.55 billion, gross margin 45.4 percent, in line with guidance

ASML guides Q4 2015 net sales at about € 1.4 billion and a gross margin of around 45%

Both the TWINSCAN NXT immersion lithography platform and the NXE Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) platform upgraded for next-generation chip production

ASML Holding N.V. engages in the development, production, marketing, sale, and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems worldwide. It provides PAS 5500 family products, which comprise wafer steppers, and step and scan systems with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers.

Finally, Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), ended its last trade with 0.23% gain, and closed at $21.39.

Cadence Design Systems, and Sensory, declared that Sensorys TrulySecure™ face authentication software is now available on the Cadence® Tensilica® Vision P5 digital signal processor (DSP). Ported by vision industry experts at Sensory, this new technology makes it much easier for mobile designers to lower the power needed for face authentication to unlock a mobile phone, tablet, or their Internet of Things (IoT) device using a standard camera.

Sensorys face recognition technology uses a standard mobile phone camera to identify a user and authenticate his or her face to unlock the device. By utilizing the Tensilica Vision P5 DSP and Cadences extensive imaging/vision software function library, which is optimized to lower processing time by over 8X contrast to a standard host CPU, system designers can easily deploy Sensorys robust, secure and extremely quick authentication technology.

The Tensilica family of imaging/vision DSPs was designed for the complex algorithms in imaging, video and computer vision applications counting innovative multi-frame image capture, video pre- and post-processing, object and face recognition, low-light enhancement and many other complex tasks.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells, leases, and licenses electronic design automation (EDA) software, emulation and prototyping hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems industries worldwide.

