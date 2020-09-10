U.S Stocks in the Spotlight: Xerox (NYSE:XRX), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

On Tuesday, Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)s shares declined -7.53% to $9.27.

Xerox Corp (XRX) is currently valued at $10.72 billion. The company has 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 84.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.54 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.01. The company exchanged hands with 31.63 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 12.82 million shares. It beta stands at 1.38.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Xerox stock to $11 from $12.50 on Tuesday, after the company stated its 2015 third quarter earnings results Monday.

The Norwalk, CT-based document administration company stated third quarter earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

Analysts predictable the company to post earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

BMO Capital maintained its market perform rating on Xerox stock.

We believe XRXs challenges in the Health Enterprise (HE) division have led to the declared business portfolio review, but weakness continued throughout the Services segment, BMO Capital said.

The firm lowered its 2015 full year earnings estimate on Xerox to 94 cents from 95 cents per share.

Xerox Corporation is engaged in offering business process and document administration solutions. The Company operates through the following segments: Services, Document Technology and Other. The Companys customers comprise small and midsize businesses (SMBs), graphic communications companies, Governmental entities, educational institutions and Fortune 1000 corporate accounts.

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)s shares dropped -4.94% to $6.16.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) offered 22.60% EPS for prior five years. The company has 10.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 9.90%. The company has $3.19 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 39.20%. Its price to book ratio was 0.29. Volatility of the stock was 4.41% for the week while for the month booked as 5.95%.

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Companys primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow and deep water areas, in addition to benign and harsh environments. The Company has three operating segments: Floaters, Jack-ups rigs and Other.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)s shares dipped -3.50% to $20.94.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has beta value of 1.77. The company has the market capitalization of $12.22 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -0.40% while its return on equity ratio was -2.00%. ATR value of company was 0.74 while stock volatility for week was 3.44% while for month was 3.62%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -2.29 and its current ratio was 1.20.

MGM Resorts International, will release the Companys financial results for the third quarter 2015 before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2015. The Company will host a conference call that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will comprise a brief negotiation of the results followed by a question and answer session.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. Through its wholly owned auxiliaries, the Company owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. The wholly owned domestic resorts segment comprises non-gaming operations, counting hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

