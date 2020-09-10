Pre-Market Stocks Roundup: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

On Tuesday, Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), lost -0.35% to $34.47.

Intel Security unveiled its new corporate strategy aimed at enabling businesses around the globe to more aggressively and effectively defend against data breaches and targeted attacks. Through a more integrated and more open security system that unifies the key phases of the threat defense lifecycle, the new strategy focuses on the endpoint and the cloud as the most effective areas for advanced visibility and practical operational control. These control points are enabled by world-class threat detection and analytics. The strategy also emphasizes a simplified user experience powered by centralized administration and a connected architecture across Intel and third-party products. Through this open and integrated system, Intel Security aims to empower organizations to resolve more threats, faster, with fewer resources.

Intel Security will continue to focus on its core strength of protecting organizations against known threats, and is expanding its investment in tools that assist detect new threats faster and enable automated workflows to rapidly correct them. By unifying protection, detection and correction with real-time centralized administration into an adaptive feedback loop, known as the threat defense lifecycle, security then evolves and learns in an iterative cycle that improves over time. This model assists organizations become more effective at blocking threats, identifying compromises, and implementing remediation in addition to countermeasure improvements more quickly.

“The rising volume and complexity of attacks present a vicious cycle of challenges for organizations and makes speed and efficiency critical,” said Chris Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intel Security Group. “With a rapidly expanding attack surface, and a shortage of relevant talent and expertise, defenders need to win on visibility into events, simplified administration, and capabilities that empower teams to close the loop on attacks in progress – faster, more effectively, and with fewer resources.”

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. It operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobile and Communications Group, Software and Services, and All Other segments.

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), declined -1.80% to $8.98, during its last trading session.

J C Penney Company, has the market capitalization of $2.75B. The stock has P/S ratio of 0.22 while EPS was $-1.81. Institutional ownership of the company was 85.60% while 305.49M shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was -4.50% while its gross profit margin was 35.80%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -3.54%. ROE ratio was -28.40% while ROI was -5%.

J . Penney Company, Inc., through its partner, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores in the United States. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings, in addition to provides various services, counting styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating.

Finally, Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), ended its last trade with 2.75% gain, and closed at $11.95.

Huntsman Corporation, declared that it has reached an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A. to repurchase $100 million of its common stock.

Citibank, N.A. will make an initial delivery of about 7.1 million shares of Huntsman Corporation common stock based on the closing price of $11.94 on October 27, 2015. The final number of shares to be repurchased and the aggregate cost per share will be based on Huntsmans daily volume-weighted average stock price during the term of the transaction, less a discount. Subject to customary adjustments, the accelerated share repurchase transaction is planned to be accomplished early in the first quarter of 2016.

In September 2015, the Huntsman Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of $150 million of stock. The Company intends to utilize the remaining $50 million available under this authorization to purchase shares in the open market from time-to-time.

Huntsman Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

