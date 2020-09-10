Pre-Market Stocks Roundup: Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSEMKT:CANF)

On Wednesday, Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), gained 0.50% to $287.20.

Allergan plc, declared that Allergan has attained rights to CONSTELLA (linaclotide) in the European Union, Switzerland, Turkey and the Commonwealth of Independent States from Almirall, S.A. and has also reattained rights to LINZESS (linaclotide) in Mexico from Almirall.

Under the terms of the agreement, Allergan attained an exclusive license for CONSTELLA in these countries. The license agreement comprises the development and commercialization of CONSTELLA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions. CONSTELLA is presently approved by the European Commission for the symptomatic treatment of moderate-to-severe IBS-C in adults.

The acquisition of rights for CONSTELLA in these international markets is the next step towards our aim of becoming an even stronger partner for physicians globally seeking innovative therapies for their patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, said Paul Navarre, EVP and President of International Brands at Allergan. This agreement allows us to add CONSTELLA to our existing GI portfolio in select countries internationally and paves the way for future GI treatments in our own pipeline.

Allergan plc develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, branded, biosimilar, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It operates in three segments: North American Brands, North American Generics and International, and Anda Distribution.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), inclined -0.75% to $120.10, during its last trading session.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, stated merged financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015. Vertex also raised its financial guidance for total 2015 KALYDECO (ivacaftor) revenues and reiterated its preceding guidance for non-GAAP operating expenses.

During the third quarter, more than 3,000 people started treatment with ORKAMBI in the U.S., underscoring the importance of this medicine to people with cystic fibrosis and their doctors and the interest to start treatment as soon as possible, said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. Importantly, with the planned initiation of the first clinical study of a next-generation corrector this week, we continue to move quickly to develop combinations of our potential medicines that could provide improved benefit for people already taking our medicines and for others, to provide the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of their cystic fibrosis.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases in specialty markets. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF); and advancing its research and early-stage development programs.

Finally, Shares of Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSEMKT:CANF), ended its last trade with 8.05% gain, and closed at $3.22.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., declared the Companys Director of Business Development, Dr. Sari Fishman, will take part in BIO-Europe 2015 on November 2-4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. The 21st annual BIO-Europe is Europes largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry. Dr. Fishman is planned for over 30 meetings with decision makers at biotech and pharmaceutical companies interested in Can-Fites pipeline of drug candidates counting CF101 for autoimmune disease, CF102 for liver cancer, and CF602 for sexual dysfunction.

Having just received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for CF102, this is a very good time for Can-Fite to be participating in partnering meetings in Europe. While we have licensing and distribution agreements for CF101 in South Korea and Canada, we are seeing increasing interest from pharma companies in other markets for each of our drug candidates, stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and ophthalmic diseases. It offers CF101, which has accomplished Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis; accomplished Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; accomplished Phase I clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and accomplished Phase I study for the treatment of uveitis, in addition to is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma or related syndromes of ocular hypertension.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.