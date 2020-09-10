Noticeable Stocks News Buzz: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

On Tuesday, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)s shares inclined 42.60% to $8.67.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) offered 40.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has -686.80% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 43.90%. The company has $6.36 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 61.00%. Its price to book ratio was -20.64. Volatility of the stock was 11.64% for the week while for the month booked as 5.82%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation declared that they have reached a definitive agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance will acquire all outstanding shares of Rite Aid, a U.S. retail pharmacy chain, for $9.00 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of about $17.2 billion, counting attained net debt. The purchase price represents a premium of 48 percent to the closing price per share on 26 October 2015, the day before the agreement was signed. The combination of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid creates a further opportunity to deliver a high-quality retail pharmacy choice for U.S. consumers in an evolving and increasingly personalized healthcare environment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is highly focused on building a differentiated in-store experience for health, wellness and beauty, and this combination will assist accelerate Rite Aid’s own efforts toward that end. Once the acquisition closes, Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to further transform Rite Aid’s stores to better meet consumer needs.

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which are referred to as front-end products. The Companys drugstores primary business is pharmacy services. It operates about 4,570 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)s shares dropped -1.04% to $32.21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has beta value of 2.38. The company has the market capitalization of $63.58 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.50% while its return on equity ratio was 5.80%. ATR value of company was 0.88 while stock volatility for week was 2.25% while for month was 2.33%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -5.59.

Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, a national bank partner of Morgan Stanley, has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its excellent record in meeting the needs of the communities it serves. The OCC evaluation notes that Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association significantly exceeded its CRA planned plan aims for excellent community development services and that its community development lending had a significantly positive impact in part because it was responsive to community development needs.

Both of the Firm’s national bank auxiliaries – the Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association and the Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. – have now achieved a mark of “Outstanding” under the OCC’s review of community reinvestment activities.

“We are proud to have achieved the highest of ratings from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in our first CRA examination of this bank in recognition of our community development activity,” said Audrey Choi, Managing Director and Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley. “Morgan Stanley is committed to promoting sustainable economic growth that creates new opportunities for underserved individuals and families. We will continue to leverage our capital markets expertise in support of innovative development programs that expand what we and our community partners can accomplish together.”

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. Through its auxiliaries and associates, the Company provides a variety of products and financial services to a group of clients and customers, counting corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)s shares dipped -1.14% to $62.71.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently valued at $91.87 billion. The company has 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 72.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 5.05 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -16.04. The company exchanged hands with 8.97 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 8.52 million shares. It beta stands at 0.76.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, together with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts. It operates through four segment: Americas, which comprises the United States, Canada, and Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); China/Asia Pacific (CAP), and Channel Development.

