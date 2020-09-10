Noticeable Stocks Investor’s Alert: Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Northstar Realty Finance (NYSE:NRF)

On Tuesday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)s shares declined -5.13% to $14.88.

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently valued at $62.22 billion. The company has 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 60.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.42 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.25. The company exchanged hands with 64.58 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 32.20 million shares. It beta stands at 1.31.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its October 2015 U.S. sales results at about 9:15 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 3, 2015. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Yong Yang, Fords senior U.S. economist.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector comprises North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)s shares gained 0.24% to $100.18.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offered 5.30% EPS for prior five years. The company has 20.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 18.40%. The company has $276.74 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 67.40%. Its price to book ratio was 3.95. Volatility of the stock was 1.46% for the week while for the month booked as 1.67%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will take part in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ. Dominic Caruso, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session planned at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Standard Time).

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the health care field. The Company has more than 265 operating companies conducting business around the world.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Northstar Realty Finance Corp (NYSE:NRF)s shares dipped -5.34% to $11.35.

Northstar Realty Finance Corp (NRF) has beta value of 1.77. The company has the market capitalization of $4.31 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.00% while its return on equity ratio was -8.60%. ATR value of company was 0.43 while stock volatility for week was 3.80% while for month was 3.12%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -2.82.

NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio comprises of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease, multifamily properties and international real estate, with a focus on Europe. It also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through real estate private equity funds.

