Notable Stocks Watch List – Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC), HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), lost -10.34% to $14.48.

Radian Group Inc., stated net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, of $70.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2014, of $153.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, was $115.6 million, contrast to adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2014, of $125.8 million. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, was $0.31.

Radian Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance, and Mortgage and Real Estate Services (MRES).

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC), inclined 4.18% to $97.54, during its last trading session.

AmerisourceBergen, has market capitalization of $21.09B. Its current ratio was -0.90 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -1.32%. The company offered earning per share of $-2.06 while its 216.20M shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was 9.08%. Stock volatility for the week was 3.65% while for the month it was shown at 2.55%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, and specialty drug patients in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, counting acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Finally, Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA), ended its last trade with -0.41% loss, and closed at $68.80.

HCA Holdings, declared financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Key third quarter metrics (all percentage changes compare 3Q 2015 to 3Q 2014 unless noted):

Revenues raised 6.9 percent to $9.856 billion

Net income attributable to HCA Holdings, Inc. totaled $449 million, or $1.05 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.815 billion

Cash flows from operations totaled $1.101 billion

Same facility equivalent admissions raised 3.6 percent, while same facility admissions raised 2.9 percent

Same facility revenue per equivalent admission raised 1.9 percent

Same facility emergency room visits raised 5.8 percent

The HCA Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $3 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made at administration’s discretion from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or suspended at any time. Counting both this program and remaining amounts under the Company’s May 2015 $1 billion share repurchase authorization as of October 23, 2015, the Company has about $3.235 billion presently authorized for share repurchases.

HCA Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, counting inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.